Mike Norvell Sends Strong Message On FSU Football QB Kevin Sperry

TALLAHASSEE — The end of spring camp is just over the horizon, and Florida State's quarterback battle between Kevin Sperry and Ashton Daniels remains unresolved as the Seminoles approach their final spring scrimmage on April 11.

The two have been battling throughout the offseason for the starting role, with both players standing out at times during spring camp. However, flash plays aren't enough for head coach Mike Norvell, and as the competition at quarterback continues, there has been a clear message about what Norvell is looking for under center this season.

Consistency is the Path to the Starting QB Role

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Kevin Sperry (9) fakes a handoff during practice Thursday, April 9, 2026. | Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Norvell met with the media after Thursday's practice as spring camp winds down and delivered a message that wasn't rooted in criticism or catching up to Daniels, who is in his final season of eligibility, but rather in the need to stack good reps and compete hard to keep the competition alive deep into the offseason.

"He's a very talented young man. He's got really good arm talent. He can make pretty much any throw. He's an elusive player as well, and he can run. What we want is consistency," Norvell said. "Today, he had a couple of great plays, and we got to eliminate some of those [and get to] where he’s trusting his eyes and not trying to do too much... When it's all clicking, I mean, he's fun to watch."

While spring camp isn't typically about naming a new starting quarterback, all eyes are on the program, and the situation is being watched closely to see how it unfolds.

Norvell Emphasizes Growth as QB Competition Remains Open

Ashton Daniels | Instagram.com

While consistency has been the focus, Norvell has also seen steady growth from Daniels throughout the spring. The continued push from Sperry has also helped shape the room's culture into a healthy competition.

"Ashton’s been really good. Like I said, you go through the course of spring, and he’s everything I wanted him to come in and be," Norvell continued.

"He’s growing, and even in the areas where he’s got to continue to develop in some of those unique things that we do and maybe ask him to do, he’s getting better there. And you see the push from Kevin and what that is. It’s exciting to have a room that celebrates each other, that challenges each other, but yeah, I mean, they’re good players.”

As the Seminoles prepare for summer workouts, the opportunity to create separation is there for both quarterbacks, but consistency in key areas will ultimately decide who takes control of the job.

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