FSU's Mike Norvell Drops Dramatically in National Head Coach Ranking

There is plenty of speculation surrounding Florida State head coach Mike Norvell's job security entering the 2026 season.

Only a few years ago, the Seminoles were on the right track. In 2022-23, Florida State went a combined 23-4, posting back-to-back double-digit win seasons, including a 13-0 start and an ACC Championship in 2023.

READ MORE: Why Florida State’s Matchup Against Alabama Matters More Than Ever

Since then, all of the progress has essentially been tossed in the trash. The Seminoles recorded one of their worst records in program history in 2024, finishing 2-10. Following a glimmer of hope in the upset victory against Alabama last fall, it was mostly the same for Florida State.

Norvell has failed to qualify for the postseason in four of his six seasons in Tallahassee. The downward spiral is putting the Seminoles in a tough spot.

Mike Norvell Continues To Plummet In Head Coach Rankings

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell gestures against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

With a salary just outside of the top-10 head coaches in college football, Norvell isn't providing Florida State with much return on its investment.

Since inking an eight-year extension worth over $10 million annually, the Seminoles are just 7-17 overall.

To no surprise, the dip in performance has resulted in a stark fall for Norvell among his peers.

According to CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli, Norvell begins the year with plenty to prove. Fornelli has the 44-year-old ranked as the No. 42 head coach in the nation.

"I predict Florida State fans will see this ranking and be angry for two reasons," Fornelli wrote. "The first will be that they think we've ranked Norvell too high, and the other will be that he's still eligible to be ranked at all."

"It's been a tough couple of seasons since The Great Screw Job of 2023, as the Noles are only 7-17 and 3-13 in ACC play in that span," Fornelli added. "Norvell enters 2026 in one of the hottest seats in the country, and it's hard to find anybody who's optimistic that Norvell will be able to put out the fire."

That's a drastic drop for Norvell. For the second straight year, he's fallen by 17 spots. Last season, Norvell came in at No. 25, and the year before that, he was at No. 8.

There's a real chance Norvell won't be this list next year if things don't turn around swiftly.

Florida State opens its 2026 campaign against New Mexico State on Saturday, August 29.

2026 Florida State Football Schedule:

Saturday, August 29 vs. New Mexico State - Tallahassee

Monday, September 7 vs. SMU – Tallahassee - 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, September 19 at Alabama – Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Saturday, September 26 vs. Central Arkansas – Tallahassee (Family Weekend/Hall of Fame)

Saturday, October 3 vs. Virginia – Tallahassee (Cancer Awareness)

Friday, October 9 at Louisville – Louisville, Ky.

Saturday, October 17 at Miami – Miami Gardens, Fla.

Saturday, October 31 vs. Clemson – Tallahassee (Military Appreciation)

Saturday, November 7 at Boston College – Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Saturday, November 13 at Pitt – Pittsburgh, Pa.

Saturday, November 21 vs. NC State – Tallahassee (Homecoming/Seminole Heritage/Athlete Alumni Reunion)

Friday, November 27 vs. Florida – Tallahassee - 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

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