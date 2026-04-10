Mike Norvell Sets Huge Expectations For One FSU Football Playmaker

TALLAHASSEE — Florida State will be searching for answers in the run game this upcoming season with players like Roydell Williams, Caziah Holmes, and Gavin Sawchuk either having graduated or moved on to different programs.

The Seminoles were able to retain redshirt junior Sam Singleton while adding senior Texas transfer Quintrevion Wisner in last year's transfer cycle, and will have another potential breakout candidate in a former five-star recruit entering his second year with the program.

As the backfield continues to be evaluated through spring camp, running back Ousmane Kromah has started to stand out with his approach and development. Head coach Mike Norvell met with the media on Thursday and singled out the Leesburg, Georgia native's progress this spring.

Kromah is Setting His Own Standard This Spring

Ousmane Kromah | Instagram.com

The Seminoles averaged 218.7 rushing yards per game and recorded 31 rushing touchdowns last season, led by Sawchuk and former FSU quarterback Tommy Castellanos, and will have a new starting up front on the offensive line as FSU tries to replicate that production. For Kromah, who averaged 5.7 ypc while battling nagging injuries, is already setting the standard for this fall.

“I mean, he’s really coming along. He’s got elite expectations for what he’s going to do and what he can be," Norvell said of Kromah. "He’s got to go do it, and it’s the consistency of it. But he’s somebody that loves to be coached."

While Kromah’s growth has shown up in flashes, it’s the details within his game that are beginning to separate him this spring.

Kromah Showing Why Expectations Are Rising

Ousmane Kromah | Instagram.com

Kromah finished third on the team with 408 rushing yards on 72 carries and added nine receptions for 147 yards and one touchdown in his freshman year. For Norvell, Kromah’s development goes beyond production, showing up in the passing game as well. The 6'1'', 225-pound back has improved in his pass protection as the Seminoles wrap up spring.

"We had a huge play offensively, and it came down to his one-on-one pass pro, and it opened the door for us to have another half second to be able to throw the ball, and the receiver was able to get open," Norvell continued. "And it’s just one of those things that his desire and willingness to play with or without the ball in his hands is what makes him really special."

I think his understanding of not only what to do, but who to key in protections, how to do it in the techniques and fundamentals.”

With Florida State searching for its next lead presence in the backfield, Kromah's overall development, health, and willingness to learn are helping elevate the sophomore to take on a much larger role this fall.

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