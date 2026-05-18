Florida State Seminoles Football's RB Room Receives Encouraging 2026 Projection

The Florida State Seminoles went through an offseason makeover at running back this offseason. Six members of the room moved on following the 2025 campaign, with four hitting the NCAA Transfer Portal (Gavin Sawchuk, Jaylin Lucas, Kam Davis, Jeremiah Johnson) and two graduating (Roydell Williams, Caziah Holmes).

In their place, the Seminoles brought in a trio of new faces. Former Texas star Quintrevion Wisner and former Florida Atlantic veteran Gemari Sands transferred to Tallahassee. Florida State also signed four-star running back Amari Thomas, a local product, in its #Tribe26 class.

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles Football Checks In With Top RB Target Before Official Visit

Along with the shift in personnel, a fresh face will be leading the room into 2026, and possibly beyond. The Seminoles hired up-and-comer Kam Martin to replace David Johnson, who departed for a role at Arkansas after six seasons at Florida State.

Despite the changes, the backfield is still expected to be a strength for the Seminoles on offense.

Florida State's Running Backs Could Carry Offense To Success

Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Ousmane Kromah (32) is tackled by Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Braylan Lovelace (0) during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Earlier this month, CBS Sports' Austin Nivison highlighted Florida State's group of running backs.

There may not be as many bodies as last year, but every player in the room brings something to the table that the Seminoles can utilize.

"The decision to go with Ashton Daniels at quarterback presents a lot of questions about the passing game, but there are none about the rest of the backfield," Nivison wrote.

"Quintrevion Wisner posted 1,661 rushing yards and eight touchdowns over the last two seasons at Texas, Ousmane Kromah averaged 5.7 yards per carry for the Seminoles in 2025, and the duo of Samuel Singleton Jr. and Gemari Sands offers even more depth," Nivison added. "New offensive coordinator Tim Harris Jr. should be able to lean on his run game."

During the spring, sophomore Ousmane Kromah and redshirt junior Samuel Singleton Jr. both continued to build on promising seasons. Kromah is pushing Wisner for the starting job, though all three players should see ample playing time.

Kromah offers a large frame, and he plays with plenty of physicality. He averaged 5.7 yards per carry as a true freshman. Though that average may dip slightly as he takes on more carry, Kromah has the potential to develop into a star.

Singleton Jr. broke into the rotation during the second half of the season. His vision and elusiveness tend to pop up pretty consistently. Singleton Jr. averaged a whopping 7.1 yards per rush, recording 14+ carries in two of Florida State's final four games.

Wisner is the wildcard as he was unable to rebound from a nagging hamstring injury last year. However, when healthy, he possesses game-changing ability that he put on display in one of the toughest conferences in the country.

Outside of those three, Sands and Thomas figure to get into the mix. It sounds like Thomas is ahead of schedule after an impressive spring camp. The coaching staff didn't mention Sands as often, but he can make an impact as a rusher and a receiver.

Florida State's running backs will get their first opportunity when the 2026 season kicks off against New Mexico State on August 29.

Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2026 Season?

Tre Wisner, Senior

Samuel Singleton Jr., Redshirt Junior

Gemari Sands, Redshirt Junior

Zay Parks, Redshirt Sophomore

Ousmane Kromah, Sophomore

Amari Thomas, Freshman

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