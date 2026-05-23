Florida's New Head Coach Says FSU Rivalry 'Has Got To Be' No. 1

The Florida vs. Florida State rivalry developed into a classic over the 1990's as the annual game consistently had national championship implications. The fact that the two schools are just down the road from each other and have been fighting over who is the best in the state only adds to the intensity among fans, players, and coaches, setting a gold standard for what a rivalry should feel like.

First-year Florida head coach Jon Sumrall understands the significance of the rivalry, and both he and Florida State head coach Mike Norvell likely already have the November matchup circled on their calendars.

While College Football Playoff implications may not surround either program entering 2026, the rivalry still carries major weight. One coach will experience it for the first time, while the other enters a pivotal season with an impatient fan base eager for a marquee win and the chance to reclaim the title of “best team in Florida.”

Sumrall Views FSU as Florida’s Biggest Rival

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Ousmane Kromah (32) attempts to catch the ball during the second quarter against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

In a recent interview with CBS Sports, Sumrall was asked to rank Florida's top rival, and the Sunshine Showdown is at the top.

"I think you probably have to start with Florida State," Sumrall told CBS's Damien Harris. "We play them year in and year out. They're within the same state as us, so that has got to be, to me, at the top."

Rank Florida's biggest rivals on a who do you hate most scale 👀



Florida State

Miami

Georgia

LSU@DHx34 made head coach Jon Sumrall put his list together ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/D72qUn6wLc — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) May 22, 2026

To put it in perspective, from 1990 to 1999, every year the two teams met was a top-10 matchup, with five of them being top-5 bouts. FSU won two national championships during that span, while the Gators took the crown in one. Florida currently holds the all-time record against the Seminoles (39-28), with two ties, and has won the last two meetings.

Sumrall Keeps FSU, Georgia in a Tier of Their Own

Florida Head Coach Jon Sumrall greats fans as he heads to the locker room during Gator Walk before the Orange and Blue game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, April 11, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After placing Florida State at the top of Florida’s rivalry hierarchy, Sumrall noted that Georgia was not far behind in his eyes; their annual rivalry sits neck and neck. The Gators and the Bulldogs are set to face off in late October.

"Then I think Georgia has gotta be No. 2, and that is kinda 1A and 1B. I don't know that there really is a No. 2. I think it is just one and one, and the other two, I think you can mix them up," Sumrall continued. "Miami is in our state, but we don't play them every year, so that's maybe less of a direct rivalry, and then LSU is no longer on our permanent crossover deal, but it is still a pretty high-intense, big game, but the first two, really easy."

Whether the stakes involve championships or pride, the Florida vs. Florida State rivalry rarely lacks intensity. In 2026, both programs may enter November searching for momentum entering the offseason, making the annual showdown as important as ever.

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