Mike Norvell Shares Thoughts On Possible FSU Quarterback Battle

For better or worse, Florida State knew who its starting quarterback was going to be before spring practice began in 2024 and 2025.

There's a different energy around the program this offseason, as there is plenty of anticipation surrounding who will get the nod to run the offense to kick off the 2026 campaign.

The Seminoles brought in former Auburn quarterback Ashton Daniels and former Lafayette quarterback Dean DeNobile via the NCAA Transfer Portal, adding experience to a room that only returns two players from last season; redshirt freshman Kevin Sperry and redshirt junior Michael Grant.

FSU also added four-star prospect Jaden O'Neal and JUCO Player of the Year Malachi Marshall. However, O'Neal is expected to miss most of the year due to an injury, and Marshall won't arrive on campus until the summer.

With only a few days until the Seminoles begin their slate of practices, a true quarterback competition appears to be brewing in Tallahassee.

Mike Norvell Confirms FSU Will Have QB Competition

Auburn Tigers quarterback Ashton Daniels (12) pump fakes a pass as Auburn Tigers take on Kentucky Wildcats at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. Auburn Tigers and Kentucky Wildcats are tied 3-3 at halftime. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Friday, head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media leading up to the spring.

Norvell clarified that every position on Florida State's roster is open for business. He spoke directly about Daniels and Sperry when addressing the quarterback.

One of the most important aspects is figuring out which signal-caller empowers the playmakers around them.

"It's going to be across our football team, best man will play," Norvell said. "I think we have big expectations for Ashton. You bring a guy in that has experience. At this point in his career, there are high expectations for what that needs to look like. Kevin's been here for a year. Really proud of him and his growth, his progress."

"But absolutely, this is going to be every day. I want to see guys challenged to go be the best that they can be, and who's going to lead in production when they step on the field," Norvell added. "You have ten other guys that are playing better because of what they do and the position we put ourselves in."

Daniels has the experience factor going into his favor, seeing action in 37 games across his time at Auburn and Stanford.

Meanwhile, Sperry only has 17 pass attempts to his name but has impressed players and coaches within the program since arriving on campus over a year ago.

"Like I said, I've got very high expectations for Ashton, and he's got to go be all that I know he can be. Same thing with Kevin," Norvell said. "I think it's going to be fun, that position specifically, it's going to be fun to watch because they're very talented young men."

"You can feel their presence within this football team already, especially with Kevin being young and Ashton just starting here in January, so definitely looking forward to the battle that's ahead."

Florida State's first of 15 spring practices kick off on Monday, March 9.

