Why Florida State's Projected Starting QB Faces Major Pressure Entering 2026

The Florida State Seminoles are under the spotlight going into the 2026 campaign, and not necessarily for good reasons.

Coming off a 2-10 season, Florida State fell flat in the middle of 2025, coming up short of making a bowl game for the second straight year.

Instead of moving on from head coach Mike Norvell, the Seminoles essentially kicked the can down the road for another year. Florida State announced Norvell was returning to Tallahassee for a seventh season shortly after an embarrassing loss to North Carolina State.

The situation has remained uncomfortable entering the offseason. FSU has replaced over half its roster and made plenty of staff changes too, along with the retirement of offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn, which thrusts Norvell back into the role of primary playcaller.

Before Malzahn stepped away in February, Florida State brought in former Auburn quarterback Ashton Daniels.

Though Daniels was primarily a backup for the Tigers last season, he figures to at least begin the upcoming season as the Seminoles' starter. The job won't come without plenty of pressure.

Ashton Daniels Is The Next QB Tasked With Saving Mike Norvell's Job

Auburn Tigers quarterback Ashton Daniels (12) runs the ball as Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide in the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. Alabama Crimson Tide leads Auburn Tigers 17-6. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Florida State struck out on its first two transfer acquisitions in the post-Jordan Travis era. With high hopes surrounding DJ Uiagalelei and Tommy Castellanos, both players ultimately failed for different reasons.

Uiagalelei was injured before the conclusion of September and his presence as a statue in the pocket with arguably the worst offensive line in the country blocking for him didn't work out. Castellanos had some bright moments but trailed off as a passer rapidly in the second half of the year.

The Seminoles and Norvell can't afford to get it wrong again. If they do, a lot of people in the building will probably have new jobs by this time next year.

That means Daniels, or someone in FSU's quarterback room, has to get the job done.

"One of the unanswerable questions is whether Hugh Freeze would still be coaching Auburn had he switched to Daniels sooner last season," On3's Andy Staples wrote. "Daniels was more dynamic than the player we saw at Stanford in 2024. Now in Tallahassee, Daniels will have to try to save Seminoles coach Mike Norvell’s job."

There are plenty of questions for Daniels to answer over the next couple of months. He's only 5-18 as a starter and has compiled just 24 touchdown passes to 22 interceptions in his college career.

At the same time, Daniels did have a few impressive performances at Auburn. In an overtime loss against Vanderbilt in November, he completed 31/44 passes for 353 yards and two touchdowns while rushing 18 times for 89 yards and two more scores.

Whether it's Daniels, Kevin Sperry, or someone else, whoever ultimately takes the reins as Florida State's starting quarterback will have a heavy weight on their shoulders.

Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2026 Season?

Ashton Daniels, Redshirt Senior

Dean DeNobile, Redshirt Senior

Michael Grant, Redshirt Junior

Malachi Marshall, Junior

Kevin Sperry, Redshirt Freshman

Jaden O'Neal, Freshman

