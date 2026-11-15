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How the Names Linked to FSU's Coaching Job Performed This Weekend

As the regular season winds down and the coaching carousel spins up, who would you choose?
Tommy Mire|
Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Glenn Schumann against the TCU Horned Frogs during the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Glenn Schumann against the TCU Horned Frogs during the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

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Florida State Seminoles

Florida State wrapped up its weekend with a Friday night win at Pitt, but Seminoles fans still had plenty to watch. Two coaches on the radar faced off, UCLA stayed unbeaten, and Arizona State had to fly to Florida to stay bowl-eligible on game day.

Here is how potential coaching candidates (some likely and some not) for the Florida State vacancy fared through Week 11.

Wake Forest Steam Rolls and UCLA Stays Unbeaten

Wake Forest Demon Deacons head coach Jake Dickert
Nov 14, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons head coach Jake Dickert celebrates with quarterback Gio Lopez (3) during the first half against the SMU Mustangs at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

- Jake Dickert, Wake Forest, and Rhett Lashlee, SMU

Two days after Wake Forest announced Dickert’s contract extension, the Demon Deacons led Lashlee’s SMU team 42-0 at halftime and won 49-7 in a blowout victory that is unusual for the Demon Deacons outside of 2026.

- Bob Chesney, UCLA

UCLA beat Illinois 22-14 on Friday to reach 10-0 for the first time since 1998. Chesney is the first Bruins coach to start his tenure 10-0.

- Jimbo Fisher

The ACC Network desk has yet to give up a touchdown all season, but there is heavy pressure from both fans and in Fisher's camp for him to return to Tallahassee.

- Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State

Arizona State flew to Orlando on Saturday after Friday’s FAA ground stoppages. Carson Smith kicked four field goals in a 26-13 win over UCF, making the Sun Devils bowl-eligible.

Earlier in the season, Dillingham was asked whether he was interested in the FSU job after coaching there as offensive coordinator during the Mike Norvell era. He didn't exactly decline the idea and said he was focused on this season.

- Charles Huff, Memphis

Memphis beat South Florida 52-41 on Thursday. Quarterback Marcus Stokes accounted for five touchdowns for the third straight game.

I'm not sure if FSU will go with another Memphis coach this time around.

- Jeff Brohm, Louisville 

Louisville beat North Carolina 16-14 for its fifth straight win. Carson Hilbert made three field goals, and Jabari Mack sealed it with a late interception.

The game ended in an all-out brawl.

Schumann, Haines, and Wommack Deliver on Defense

Georgia Defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann
Georgia Defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Marshall in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, August 30, 2025. Georgia won 45-7. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
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- Glenn Schumann, Georgia, and Eli Drinkwitz, Mizzou

Georgia intercepted Missouri on the first snap and held Drinkwitz’s Tigers to 286 yards in a 48-21 win. Schumann's name has been floated around as a top candidate for the job; however, any public display of interest will likely remain behind closed doors until after the season.

- Bryant Haines, Indiana

Indiana picked off USC three times in a 27-13 win that moved the Hoosiers to 9-1. The Hoosiers held USC to one touchdown on five red-zone trips.

- Kane Wommack, Alabama 

Alabama held Vanderbilt to 12 rushing yards and recorded five sacks in a 21-6 win.

Diaz, Stein and Eck Run Into Trouble

Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz
Nov 14, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz reacts on the sideline against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

- Manny Diaz, Duke 

Duke lost 36-25 at Miami despite Nate Sheppard breaking the school’s single-season rushing record. Former Duke quarterback Darian Mensah threw for 382 yards against the Blue Devils in a game that looked like it could go either way.

Diaz has openly said he is happy in Durham, but he is an FSU alum and we've all seen the coaching carousel song and dance before.

- Will Stein, Kentucky 

Kentucky led Florida 14-13 entering the fourth quarter, but Aaron Philo’s 2-yard touchdown run put the Gators ahead for good in a 21-14 win.

- Jason Eck, New Mexico 

New Mexico led UNLV 17-7 in the third quarter before Jackson Arnold threw a 43-yard touchdown pass and ran 44 yards for the winning score. The 21-17 loss was the Lobos’ first in Mountain West play.

- Willie Fritz, Houston 

Houston led Colorado 20-7 before giving up four straight touchdowns in a 42-32 loss.

- Eric Morris, Oklahoma State 

Oklahoma State lost 52-27 to Texas Tech as former FSU quarterback Tommy Castellanos threw for 263 yards and four touchdowns.

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Tommy Mire
TOMMY MIRE

Tommy Mire joined NoleGameday in 2023 as a writer and editor. He initially worked as lead voice at SBNation's Tomahawk Nation and contributes to football, NFL and recruiting coverage. Connect with Tommy on Twitter at @TommyM3III

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