National Analyst Names Frontrunner in FSU Football's QB Battle

The Florida State Seminoles have a real quarterback competition unfolding as the program enters the final week of spring practice.

Florida State brought in redshirt senior Ashton Daniels from the NCAA Transfer Portal. Daniels is an experienced option who has played at Auburn and Stanford.

That hasn't stopped redshirt freshman Kevin Sperry from tossing his hat into the ring for the starting job. Sperry is preparing for his second season with the Seminoles. Though he didn't play much last fall, the light never looked too bright in his live reps, and those within the building consistently spoke highly of the young quarterback.

READ MORE: FSU Football Offense Leaves More Questions Than Answers After Scrimmage

For the most part, Sperry and Daniels have been basically neck-and-neck this spring. With one scrimmage remaining, there is still an opportunity for someone to separate themselves.

Though head coach Mike Norvell has yet to publicly name a starter, one national analyst believes there's a frontrunner for the job.

Analyst Names Frontrunner For Florida State QB Job

Auburn Tigers quarterback Ashton Daniels (12) runs the ball as Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide in the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. Alabama Crimson Tide leads Auburn Tigers 17-6. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Monday, CBS Sports' Brad Crawford provided updates on quarterback battles across the country.

While taking a closer look at the Seminoles, the national analyst noted Daniels ahead of Sperry in the pecking order.

"Mistakes have been an issue at the quarterback spot for the Seminoles this spring as Florida State adjusts to a revised scheme with coach Mike Norvell calling plays after Gus Malzahn's retirement," Crawford wrote.

"Daniels was an ideal fit in Malzahn's run-heavy scheme but is now learning his fourth different offense in the last four years," Crawford added. "The decision for Norvell would be obvious if Daniels hadn't arrived this spring and had more time to master Florida State's plan."

Over the weekend, Norvell made it clear that there isn't a definite timeline to name a starter.

"We'll see as we get here through spring practice where those things stack up with 15 practices of work, and if we're ready to make a decision there, we'll be willing to," Norvell said. "If it's something that's going to stretch into fall camp, obviously that's something we'll evaluate as we continue to get closer."

If the competition remains close, it wouldn't be shocking to see Norvell roll with Daniels, who has played in 33 games compared to Sperry's three appearances.

This is a decision Florida State can't afford to mess up with a critical 2026 season waiting in the wings.

The Seminoles won't be afraid to make a change if their opening day starter struggles as the campaign progresses.

Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2026 Season?

Ashton Daniels, Redshirt Senior

Dean DeNobile, Redshirt Senior

Michael Grant, Redshirt Junior

Malachi Marshall, Junior

Kevin Sperry, Redshirt Freshman

Jaden O'Neal, Freshman

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