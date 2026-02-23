One Under-the-Radar FSU Football Transfer to Watch This Season

The Florida State Seminoles brought in the No. 27 transfer class through the 2026 NCAA Transfer to help lighten the burden of the mass exodus of departing players who went looking for new homes.

One of the biggest areas of concern was on defense, particularly the secondary, after the departures of safety Earl Little Jr. to Ohio State, defensive back Edwin Joseph to Ole Miss, promising freshman Shamar Arnoux to Auburn, and Cai Bates to Arkansas.

Florida State spent a lot of focus on defense, drawing from the high school ranks last cycle, and adding four transfers in safeties Ma'Khi Jones from Duke and Illinois State's CJ Richard, Jr., while picking up cornerbacks Carson Hobbs from Notre Dame and South Alabama's Nehemiah Chandler.

There is a chance that one or all of the four transfers will affect the game, but who will be the one to watch?

Ma'Khi Jones Makes the Cut

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) takes a hit from Duke Blue Devils saftey Ma'khi Jones (26) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Jones wrapped up the 2025 campaign, appearing in 14 games, recording 35 tackles, including 1.5 for loss, along with a sack, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and a pass breakup for the Blue Devils. It was a remarkable start for the former three-star prospect competing on a team during their first ACC Championship run.

The 5'10'', 190-pound Alpharetta, Georgia, native will have three years of eligibility remaining after making his way to Tallahassee.

Why Watch Jones?

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz interacts with safety Ma'khi Jones (26) during the first quarter against the NC State Wolfpack at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Jones followed new GM John Garret from Duke and will likely break into the rotation early, given his stellar season and the need for depth at his position. He is listed as a three-star transfer, which technically makes him an under-the-radar addition.

FSU's highest-rated transfers are four-star running back Tre Wisner out of Texas, four-star linebacker Mikai Gbayor out of North Carolina, and four-star offensive tackle Xavier Chaplin from Auburn.

Jones plays downhill without hesitation, bringing physicality and consistent effort in the box. While he’ll need to take strides in pass coverage, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him push his way into the starting lineup. He earned a Pro Football Focus overall grade of 66.4, considered average, highlighted by a strong 78.1 mark in run defense and a poor 59.3 grade in coverage.

While his coverage skills need a little polish, guarding against the run was stellar as a true freshman. A strong offseason could do wonders for both Jones and the FSU secondary.

