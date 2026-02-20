FSU 2013 National Champion Joins Tallahassee High School Team

The Florida State Seminoles have been known for recruiting and developing talent both regionally and locally in Tallahassee, Florida. Most recently, the Seminoles landed standout wide receiver Micahi Danzy from Florida High, and FSU may have just secured a new pipeline with a local high school.

Former FSU Star to Join Lincoln Trojans

Nov 22, 2014; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jameis Winston (5) looks to throw the ball to wide receiver Rashad Greene (80) during the game against the Boston College Eagles at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Vastola-Imagn Images | Melina Vastola-Imagn Images

Former Florida State star wide receiver Rashad Greene has joined the coaching staff with the Lincoln Trojans, a local Tallahassee high school. Greene's impact on Florida State's program was insurmountable, helping lead them to a 2013 BCS National Championship run, and he was inducted into the FSU Athletics Hall of Fame alongside former teammate Jameis Winston in 2025. Greene was known for his speed and sure-handed catching, making game-changing plays when the score was on the line.

Welcome to 3838 🐐. Coach Reshard Greene is in the building!#TrojanPride⚔️ pic.twitter.com/o8QfEgjuQd — Lincoln Trojans Football (@Linc_TrojansFB) February 20, 2026

Greene holds Florida State's program record for career receptions with 270 and ranks first all-time in receiving yards with 3,830. His 29 touchdown catches over four seasons are the second-most in Florida State history.

Bringing NFL Experience Back to Tallahassee

Joining second-year head coach Matt Jackson, Greene brings a wealth of experience back to Tallahassee. The Albany, Georgia native spent three seasons in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars after being selected in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. After a short stint in the Canadian Football League, the two-time First Team All-ACC receiver will try his hand at coaching.

Oct 30, 2014; Louisville, KY, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Rashad Greene (80) runs the ball against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium. Florida State defeated Louisville 42-31. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

The Trojans have become a recent hotbed of high school recruiting, producing Big Bend selections Kabran Paul and Mekhi Maddox, alongside NFL players such as Kevin Carter, Antonio Cromartie, Sr., and Craphonso Thorpe.

Lincoln went 6-5 last season, winning a district championship in Jackson's first year. Greene will be taking part in an offense that averaged roughly 31.1 points per game in 2024, with a blowout 70-0 win over rival Leon High in 2025. At the next level, Greene would be joining the ranks of former FSU wide receivers coaches Ron Dugans and Lawrance Dawsey.

As a St. Thomas Aquinas alumnus, Greene joined a notable list of players who had success in the NFL, including Nick Bosa, Asante Samuel Jr., Geno Atkins, Giovani Bernard, and Michael Irvin.