Florida State Football Legacy Ready to Carve His Own Path in Tallahassee

The Florida State Seminoles added speed to their wide receiver room with the signing of #Tribe26 legacy commit Devin Carter. His father, Dexter Carter, was a first-round draft pick by the Seminoles in the early 90s, helping cement a steady pipeline from Tallahassee, Florida, to the NFL.

"There are a lot of guys in the building that my dad played with. My dad knows them as a person. I have known them as a person since I grew up," Carter said in his introductory interview. "I know they're not going to feed me anything. I know they're going to push me to the limit. I tell them what I want to be, and they're going to hold me to that standard, and they won't let me go below that standard. That's what I need to be successful. Hard work never fails."

A Young Receiver Buying Into the FSU Standard

The Seminoles might have found something promising in Carter. His attitude and maturity align with the type of program Florida State aims to build. Carter is a former four-star prospect out of Douglas County who ran track alongside playing wideout for the Tigers. Earning Navy All-American Honors, he caught 41 passes for 670 yards and five touchdowns as a junior in 2024.

Carter is doing his best to learn from star wide receiver Duce Robinson.

“He’s just a good example to follow,” Carter said of Robinson, who led the team in receiving yards and touchdowns a year ago.

Carter added that his biggest adjustment from the high school level will be cleaning up his route-breaking tells and adjusting to the speed of the game.

Track Speed Adds Another Dimension to FSU Offense

Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Micahi Danzy

Breakout speed in the receiver room will be critical for the Seminoles' success. Though wide receiver Micahi Danzy took the top spot with a 44.38 400-yard meter time last year, Carter has plenty of wheels of his own.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound pass-catcher might get a stab at returning kicks on special teams, using his own speed to make a difference while fueled by his father.

"He ran a 4.34 at the combine," Carter said of his father. "I ran a 4.44 last year in the spring. So, I'm trying to catch up to that right there."

Regardless of the numbers, Carter said he's aiming for team success in whatever role that may be.

"My main objective is to come in, listen to the coaches, do whatever they tell me to do, and more, and lead the team the right way. You know? Feed into the offense and hopefully give some good advice to anyone who needs it, and go out there and do what I do on the field."

