Only One Type of Win Will Please FSU Football Fans on Saturday

Florida State has a chance to get back in the win column Saturday against Central Arkansas. After the way the Seminoles’ first three games unfolded, though, the final score will tell only part of the story.

FSU showed what it can look like on both sides of the ball while building a 21-6 lead at Alabama. The offense scored touchdowns on three of its first four possessions, and Tony White’s defense forced two early three-and-outs.

That control nearly disappeared before halftime, and Alabama went on to win 50-36. Against Central Arkansas, fans will want to see that early version of the Seminoles for four quarters, especially a defense that can keep the Bears on its heels.

The Defense Has to Show Up

Sep 19, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Ja'Bril Rawls (6) reacts after a play against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For a defense that just allowed 50 points at Alabama, holding Central Arkansas to single digits would be a convincing response. Florida State forced three-and-outs on the Crimson Tide’s first two possessions, then lost control as Alabama scored 23 points in the second quarter.

The Seminoles need to sustain that early physicality and finish drives with stops.

Central Arkansas quarterback Donovyn Omolo presents a specific test. He leads the Bears with 360 rushing yards through four games, while running back Jalen Washington has 298. Omolo also has 671 passing yards, six touchdowns, and four interceptions over four games.

FSU should be able to keep both from turning missed tackles into long gains. If the Bears are moving the ball and reaching the end zone regularly, a comfortable win for the Seminoles will leave the defense’s biggest questions unanswered.

The Offense Has to Keep Its Foot on the Gas

Sep 19, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) fakes a handoff to Florida State Seminoles running back Ousmane Kromah (32) during the first quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida State’s start at Alabama offered a glimpse of what its offense can do. The Seminoles scored touchdowns on three of their first four possessions and built a 21-6 lead. But Ashton Daniels threw three interceptions (four if you count the one called back) in the loss, and those early points were not enough once Alabama took control.

Saturday is a chance to show that the fast start can last. That means protecting the ball, establishing the run, and turning promising drives into touchdowns.

Fans should not have to spend the fourth quarter wondering whether Central Arkansas has a chance to come back. A convincing win would give FSU room to play its younger players while showing the offense can maintain its rhythm well beyond a single half.

Florida State needs a decisive win for the Hall of Fame game and Family Weekend. Loose coverage from the secondary and a stagnant offense will only raise more questions as the Seminoles enter the heart of ACC play the following week.

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