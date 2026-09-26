FSU Football Announces Uniform Combination For Central Arkansas Bears Matchup

The Florida State Seminoles are approaching a non-conference game against the Central Arkansas Bears. For the first time ever, the Seminoles and Bears will face off in Doak Campbell Stadium.

Both teams are coming off losses, as Florida State fell 50-36 to Alabama and Central Arkansas was defeated by Southeast Missouri State, 27-9.

READ MORE: The Future of FSU Football's Offense Could Debut vs. Central Arkansas

Florida State's first three games haven't been very comfortable. The Seminoles struggled to pull away from New Mexico State in the season opener, and made plenty of self-inflicted mistakes in their two consecutive losses.

To say the least, head coach Mike Norvell would love to see his squad take care of business early and often on Saturday. The Seminoles haven't gotten an opportunity to evaluate the majority of their backups in true game action.

That might change against Central Arkansas. The sold-out crowd in Doak Campbell Stadium will be rocking if Malachi Marshall enters the contest at some point.

One thing worth watching is whether Florida State's defense can get back on track. The Seminoles were embarrassed by their last two opponents, surrendering at least 565+ yards in both games, along with giving up 77 combined points.

At this point, defensive coordinator Tony White and his unit need a solid performance to gain confidence. If the Seminoles can't show up for this game, it's not a positive sign for the rest of the year.

What Uniforms Will Florida State Don Against Central Arkansas?

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) calls a play before the snap. The SMU Mustangs lead the Florida State Seminoles 17-10 at the end of the first half Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Leading up to the matchup against the Bears, Florida State released its uniform combination for the game. The Seminoles are going back to their traditional home colors - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants.

So far this season, Florida State is 0-1 in the combination, falling 27-24 to SMU. The Seminoles went 2-2 in the iconic look in 2025.

Central Arkansas is expected to wear purple helmets, white jerseys, and white pants.

Florida State and Central Arkansas will kick off at 3:00 p.m. ET on the ACC Network with Doug Sherman, Forrest Conoly, and Ashley Stroehlein on the call.

Here's A Look At What The Team Wore Game By Game In 2026:

New Mexico State: Alternate home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants

SMU: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants

Alabama: Alternate away uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and garnet pants

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