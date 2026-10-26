Oregon’s Offensive Coordinator Opening Has a Mike Norvell Connection

College football’s coaching carousel is underway, and Florida State head coach Mike Norvell remains in the hot seat as programs make changes before the season ends.

Several Power Four programs have already made head coaching changes during the 2026 season. Maryland parted ways with Mike Locksley, NC State dismissed Dave Doeren, and Baylor fired Dave Aranda.

Oregon joined that movement Sunday, dismissing offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer in a move reported by CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz and confirmed by the university. The opening comes with a familiar connection to Norvell through Ducks head coach Dan Lanning.

Oregon is set to part ways with offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer, sources tell @CBSSports pic.twitter.com/s0Jcspn14w — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) October 25, 2026

With the Seminoles sitting at 3-4 and trying to avoid a third consecutive losing season, Norvell enters the final five games in Tallahassee, Florida, with questions about his future.

Lanning’s Connection to Mike Norvell

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talks to the officials as the Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Oct. 17, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Before becoming Oregon’s head coach, Dan Lanning spent the 2016 and 2017 seasons working under Norvell at Memphis. Lanning coached inside linebackers and served as recruiting coordinator before moving to Georgia, where he eventually took over the defense.

Now, with Lanning's offensive coordinator position open after Mehringer's dismissal, the role could be a potential landing spot for Norvell if the Florida State administration decides to move on.

"This was a decision I felt was in the best interest of our football program, as I believe a new direction is necessary to move our offense forward,” Lanning said.

A connection between the Oregon opening and Norvell, whose background is rooted in calling offenses, could benefit both parties, given that FSU would owe Norvell a reported $50M if he were terminated without cause.

Another employer paying Norvell would reduce FSU’s remaining buyout obligation dollar for dollar. For Oregon, adding an experienced offensive coach who already knows Lanning could help the Ducks as they search for a potent offense.

Any possibility of a reunion remains in the air as Norvell continues to lead Florida State through the 2026 season.

An Unsettled Future at Florida State

Oct 17, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the second quarter against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The uncertainty surrounding Norvell is rooted in results that have fallen well below Florida State's standards.

After finishing 2-10 in 2024 and 5-7 in 2025, the Seminoles are 3-4 this season, with the program sitting at a 10-21 record since the start of 2024.

The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman cited an unnamed industry source who said the administration wants to retain the seventh-year head coach despite another disappointing start.

However, FSU needs three wins to finish out the season to reach 6-6 and make a bowl game.

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