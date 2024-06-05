Pair Of FSU Football Legends Included On 2025 College Football Hall Of Fame Ballot
The 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot was released earlier this week. Two Florida State legends were among the 188 players and 43 coaches nominated for the prestigious honor. Only 1,093 college football players and 233 coaches have been inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Now, wide receiver Peter Warrick and kicker Sebastian Janikowski have an opportunity to join them when the official announcement is made early next year. The 2025 College Football Hall of Fame class will be inducted on December 9, 2025, at the Bellagio Hotel & Resort in Las Vegas. The Seminoles have nine players (Warrick Dunn, Marvin Jones Sr., Terrell Buckley, Derrick Brooks, Deion Sanders, Ron Simmons, Charlie Ward, Fred Biletnikoff, Ron Sellers) and two coaches (Bobby Bowden, Darrell Mudra) in the Hall of Fame after Warrick Dunn was elected in January.
Warrick and Janikowski were both back-to-back first-team All-American selections in 1998-99 and helped deliver Florida State a National Championship victory against Virginia Tech in the 2000 Sugar Bowl. Warrick is third in program history in career receiving yards and still holds the top-mark for receiving touchdowns. Janikowski is tied for first in field goals during a single season while ranking third in all-time field goal percentage.
Peter Warrick, Florida State-Wide Receiver
Two-time First Team All-American (consensus-1998, unanimous-1999) led FSU to a national championship at the 2000 Sugar Bowl, earning MVP honors…Two-time First Team All-ACC receiver finished career as the league's all-time leader in receiving (3,517)…FSU's career leader in receiving TDs (32).
Sebastian Janikowski, Florida State-Placekicker
Two-time First Team All-American, earning consensus honors in 1998 and unanimous accolades in 1999…Only two-time recipient of the Lou Groza Award (1998, 1999)…Helped FSU to consecutive BCS Championship appearances, winning the national title at the 2000 Sugar Bowl.
*Portions of article per release from College Football Hall of Fame
