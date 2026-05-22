Former FSU Defensive Lineman Questions Seminoles’ Locker Room Culture

Florida State’s back-to-back disappointing seasons have continued to raise questions about the program’s culture and overall accountability heading into 2026. For one former Seminoles defensive lineman, the team’s 2-10 campaign in 2024 stemmed from multiple issues, and he recently shared a blunt perspective on his experience during one of the worst seasons in program history.

Former Florida State transfer Grady Kelly appeared on The Carter Code Podcast and did not shy away from discussing what he viewed as problems involving NIL mentality and locker room culture during his lone season in Tallahassee.

Grady Kelly Describes Culture Shock at Florida State

Sep 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Grady Kelly (90) and defensive back K.J. Kirkland (24) celebrate during the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Florida State Seminoles at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Kelly painted a concerning picture of the Seminoles’ locker room during the 2024 season, describing what he viewed as a disconnect between players focused on improving and others comfortable simply collecting a paycheck.

"At Colorado State, we were playing football because we loved playing football," Kelly said. "At Florida State, there are a lot of guys in the locker room who are playing football because they love money, so it is hard. You go from like a ton of camaraderie (and people who are like) 'we don't care, we just want to play football, to people who are like 'I'm getting paid no matter what, so who cares?'"

Former FSU player Grady Kelly said some players at Florida State only played for the money.



He also insinuated that some coaches at Florida State should be fired. pic.twitter.com/Hl3856H47x — Grant Reacts (@GrantReacts1) May 21, 2026

Kelly spent one season at Florida State as part of the Seminoles’ defensive line rotation during the program’s 2-10 campaign in 2024. While he was not a major contributor during his lone year in Tallahassee, Florida, the comments are certainly an interesting perspective, to say the least. He recorded 19 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, and one pass deflection across 12 appearances before transferring to Michigan State.

Kelly Calls Out Locker Room Mentality

Kelly went a step further by questioning the level of accountability and urgency within Florida State’s locker room during the Seminoles’ 2024 collapse.

"I kinda struggled with that transition because there are guys in the locker room who are like, 'I don't need to practice hard today, I don't need to get in extra film, I'm getting a check,'" Kelly continued. "And I'm like, 'Well, we need to get in extra film, we've lost a couple of games, we gotta get in some extra tape.'"

After a brief exchange with host Dwyane Carter, Kelly added, "Literally, someone probably should be getting fired."

Kelly’s comments will undoubtedly draw mixed reactions considering his limited role during Florida State’s 2024 season, though they still offer another perspective from inside a locker room that finished 2-10 and faced growing scrutiny throughout the year.

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