RECAP: Georgia Tech Upsets FSU Football, 24-21, in Nail-biting Season Opener
The No. 10 Florida State Seminoles and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets squared off in the 2024 Aer Lingus College Football Classic to usher in the new 12-team College Football Playoff era. It was a back-and-forth matchup that featured new faces across the board for the 51,711 fans in attendance. The slug-fest was a nail-biter with Florida State unable to hold on in the fourth quarter. Georgia Tech kicker Gavin Stewart sealed the victory with a walk-off field goal as the seconds dwindled down in a tie game late in the fourth quarter.
Florida State was handed its first loss of 2024 with a 24-21 defeat against Georgia Tech who were 10.5-point underdogs heading into the game.
Georgia Tech won the toss and the 'Noles started out strong with Alabama transfer Roydell Williams moving the chains on two plays to midfield. Indiana transfer running back Jaylin Lucas and the run game put them in scoring position and running back Lawrance Toafili scored the first touchdown of the season on a 28-yard rush. FSU converted on a two-point conversion on a trick play to tight end Brian Courtney to put the Seminoles up 8-0.
The Yellow Jackets answered with a 14-yard rush from Jamal Haynes and Malik Rutherford put them in scoring position. Backup quarterback Zach Pyron punched it in the end zone on a one-yard rush, and Georgia Tech evened the score with an extra point, making it 8-7.
Freshman running back Kam Davis made his debut in garnet and gold and Toafili moved the chains with a 21 yard reception. FSU's drive stalled and Georgia Tech forced a turnover on downs.
The FSU defense held with big tackles from linebacker Blake Nichelson and defensive back Conrad Hussey forcing a three-and-out. Aided by a penalty, the 'Noles were able to cross midfield with a 15-yard reception by Williams to move the sticks again. Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald neared his career-long of 53 yards and hit a 52-yard field goal to make it 11-7.
Georgia Tech responded to take the lead with a one-yard rushing touchdown after an extended 7:53 minute drive making the score 14-11.
The pace of the game continued with a big drive-saving run by Uiagalelei as the moments of the second half dwindled. A big catch by wide receiver Mailk Benson paired with a run by Williams. Fitzgerald set a new career field goal record with a 59-yarder to tie the game before entering the 3rd quarter. His kick was the second longest in school history.
The Yellow Jackets started the second half strong with a big 36-yard run by Haynes but defensive back Kevin Knowles II came up with a big pass breakup, forcing a missed field goal, giving the ball back to the Seminoles. Florida State was able to capitalize with a big catch by wide receiver Ja'Khi Douglas but fell short and was forced to punt.
The defense needed some momentum, and linebacker DJ Lundy and defensive tackle Joshua Farmer delivered a tackle for loss and a quarterback hurry to force a punt, which gave the Seminoles a chance to take the lead. An all-out blitz forced a three-and-out for FSU. Redshirt freshman Edwin Joseph gave the Florida State defense good field position with a tackle on special teams at the 10-yard line.
Georgia Tech regained position with a 20-yard reception by Chase Lane and King continued to pick apart the FSU defense. A 21-yard rush from King put the Yellow Jackets in scoring position. Haynes scored on a two-yard rush to put them up 20-14.
The 'Noles bounced back with a huge fourth-down 20-yard reception by Douglas. Benson came up with another drive-saving conversion, putting FSU at first and goal. Williams followed up with a rushing touchdown to tie the game.
Staring into the end zone King and the Yellow Jackets faced the Seminole red zone with a little over a minute left on the clock. While the defense held, Stewart landed a 44-yard field goal to finish the game.
