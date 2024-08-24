Florida State Scores First Touchdown Of The 2024 College Football Season
The Florida State Seminoles kicked off their 2024 season against Georgia Tech on Satuday afternoon and didn't waste any time going to work.
After receiving the opening kickoff, the Seminoles went right down the field to score on their first possession of the game. In the process, the unit made it look absolutely easy on the 75-yard drive while gashing the Yellow Jackets with a balanced attack.
Florida State proved the running game was a strength during the preseason. That was the case on the possession as four different running backs touched the ball on the drive; Roydell Williams, Jaylin Lucas, Caziah Holmes, and Lawrance Toafili.
Williams got things started before Lucas provided a change of pace with his speed on a 10-yard run. Caziah Holmes had a short run up the middle which ultimately set up a 28-yard touchdown scamper by Lawrance Toafili, one of the top playmakers on the team.
In total, the drive went seven plays for 75 yards over 4:02. DJ Uiagalelei went 2/2 for 17 yards with completions to Williams and Lucas.
To make things even better, the Seminoles pulled off a tricky two-point conversion to take an early 8-0 lead against Georgia Tech.
The Yellow Jackets quickly responded to cut the deficit to 8-7 with 7:26 remaining in the first quarter.
