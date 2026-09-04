SMU HC Rhett Lashlee Has Surprising Take on FSU Football Betting Line

Florida State will have an opportunity to make an early statement in ACC play when the Seminoles host No. 19 SMU on Monday night, but Mustangs head coach Rhett Lashlee appears to believe the oddsmakers in Vegas are giving his team too much credit.

The Mustangs are coming off a nine-win season and a Holiday Bowl victory, but Labor will mark their first game of the 2026 season and their first trip to Tallahassee.

Florida State, meanwhile, already has one game under its belt after opening the year with a 34-17 win over New Mexico State.

Rhett Lashlee Believes SMU Should Be The Underdog

Sep 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings (7) in action during the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Florida State Seminoles at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Despite SMU entering Monday night’s matchup as a three-point favorite, Lashlee made it clear that he does not view the Mustangs as the team that should be favored.

“I have no idea how we’re not a 7 to 10-point underdog,” Lashlee said on Thursday.

SMU HC Rhett Lashlee on the matchup against FSU:



"I have no idea how we aren't a 7- to 10-point underdog."



SMU currently sits as a 3-point favorite against Florida State. pic.twitter.com/iwLzWHqV18 — Dean Ralsky (@DeanRalsky) September 3, 2026

Playing on the road in a hostile environment was one of the reasons he gave, and the fact that Florida State has already had a chance to work through the typical Week 1 issues that SMU will face for the first time.

“They’ve already played a game. Got that kind of game one stuff out of the way. We haven’t,” Lashlee continued.

The fifth-year head coach pointed to the talent on Florida State’s roster and referenced what the Seminoles were able to do against Alabama in last season’s opener, calling Monday night a major challenge for a program still adjusting to this kind of early-season stage.

Lashlee Sees Plenty Of Challenges On FSU’s Roster

Aug 29, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State running back Ousmane Kromah (32) runs for a gain past New Mexico State safety Nick Session (5) during the first quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lashlee was asked what he took away from Florida State’s season opener; he singled out FSU's defense, saying the defensive line is long, the cornerbacks are “really good,” and the safeties can run and tackle.

He also pointed to Florida State running backs Ousmane Kromah, Sam Singleton Jr., and Quintrevion Wisner.

“Their running backs are a problem. They got three of them,” Lashlee continued.

Florida State returns wide receiver Duce Robinson, who eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark last year. He referred to Robinson as one of the toughest individual matchups SMU will face. Robinson had three catches for 50 yards in the opener.

“I think Duce Robinson, he’s as good a receiver as you’re going to find one-on-one in the country,” Lashlee said. “He’s going to make some plays. We just can’t let him make them all night."

Monday night will settle whether Lashlee's assessment is true.

With a ranked opponent coming to Tallahassee, Florida, and both teams looking to make an early statement in ACC play, FSU's Labor Day matchup should provide a clearer picture of where both teams stand.

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