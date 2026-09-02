Two FSU Football Standouts Earn Top Grades Following Season Opener

Florida State faced widespread scrutiny following its uneven 34-17 victory over New Mexico State, but the Seminoles’ season opener was without its high points.

Running back Ousmane Kromah and linebacker Chris Jones earned recognition as Pro Football Focus’s highest-graded players at their positions in Week 0, while Samuel Singleton Jr. was named the ACC Receiver of the Week.

The three provided bright spots on a night when FSU struggled to consistently meet fan expectations.

Kromah's Explosive Ability Stood Out

Aug 29, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State running back Ousmane Kromah (32) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Duce Robinson (0) during the fourth quarter against New Mexico State at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kromah entered the season opener surrounded by expectations after a productive offseason, and the sophomore delivered. In fact, it was the most productive rushing performance of his Florida State career.

He carried the ball 14 times for 115 yards and a touchdown, averaging 8.2 yards per attempt. Kromah provided the offense’s biggest play with a 52-yard run in the third quarter before scoring from one yard out to seal the 34-17 victory.

OUSMANE KROMAH BREAKS OFF A 52 YARD RUN pic.twitter.com/kW4U3NPYpU — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) August 30, 2026

The performance earned Kromah a spot on PFF’s Week 0 Team of the Week and the highest-graded running back, 90.9. It was his first 100-yard rushing performance and first rushing touchdown as a Seminole.

Top 10 Highest Graded Players from Week 0🔥 pic.twitter.com/MwfNh0mZhw — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 1, 2026

Jones Makes an Immediate Impact for the Florida State Defense

Florida State Seminoles linebacker Chris Jones (10) tackles an opponent. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the New Mexico State Aggies 34-17 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jones made his presence felt immediately in his first game in Garnet and Gold. He finished with six tackles while helping the Seminoles limit New Mexico State to 47 rushing yards.

His 84.3 grade was the highest among all linebackers who played during Week 0 and earned him a spot alongside Kromah on PFF’s Team of the Week.

The individual performance did not change Jones’ frustration with a defense that allowed the Aggies to convert 10 of 17 third-down attempts.

“We won the game, but we didn’t go out there and play to our standard,” Jones said after the game.

It was an encouraging sign that the linebacker room has taken shape under new linebackers coach Ernie Sims. His response afterward may have been just as important, as the Seminoles prepare to face a faster and more dangerous SMU offense.

Singleton’s ACC honor gave FSU a third player recognized in the opener. Florida State still has plenty to correct before SMU, but the performances of all three should serve as a foundation to build upon.

Florida State opens conference play against SMU on Monday, September 7, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

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