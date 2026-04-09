Steelers Showing Strong Interest In FSU Football Standout

At the end of this month, the City of Pittsburgh will welcome countless talented NFL prospects from across the country as the 2026 NFL Draft kicks off on April 23. This year will mark the draft's 50th anniversary, and Florida State Seminole fans could see a familiar face remain in The Steel City when it is all said and done.

FSU Defensive Tackle Takes Top-30 Visit With the PIttsburgh Steelers

Nov 2, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr (6) pursues North Carolina Tarheels running back Davion Gause (21) in the second quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Myers-Imagn Images | Robert Myers-Imagn Images

With just over two weeks remaining, the Steelers wrapped up their Top 30 visits by hosting FSU star defensive tackle Darrell Jackson, Jr., on Tuesday. Standing at 6'5'', 313 pounds, Jackson's size alone has been catching scouts' attention since he transferred from Miami ahead of the 2023 season.

Former FSU DT Darrell Jackson is visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers today. pic.twitter.com/0CAuZKtmFa — Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) April 7, 2026

Jackson projects as a typical 3-4 tackle and ranked as the eighth defensive tackle prospect at this year's NFL Combine. Many analysts project Jackson as a third-round pick, with NFL.com's Chad Rueter projecting the Cincinnati Bengals selecting him with the No. 72 pick overall. The Steelers have three picks in the third round, a second-round pick at No. 53, along with a fourth-round pick at No. 121.

Jackson Offers NFL Teams Developmental Upside

Darrell Jackson, Jr. | Instagram.com

The fact that his stats from last season don't jump off the page doesn't mean he wasn't productive. He excelled against the run, finishing 2025 with a run defense grade of 81.3 and an overall defensive grade of 74.3, per PFF.com. Jackson often occupied multiple offensive linemen, freeing up additional rushers on the defense that helped produce true freshman All-American Mandrell Desir last season.

A pass rush grade of 58.5 isn't ideal; however, his 86-inch wingspan, combined with 34-inch arms and 11-inch hands, offers a rare upside that teams are looking to develop into NFL production. He ended his collegiate career with 50 games, 129 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, two pass breakups, and one forced fumble.

The Havana, Florida, native could fit well on a Steelers defensive line built around veteran leader Cam Heyward and emerging star Keeanu Benton, and Pittsburgh general manager Omar Kahn could use one of the three third-round picks on Jackson as they continue a defensive front rebuild that has spanned over the past two years.

"You've got to calculate what your dreams are. So, how you move on the field is how you're going to be off the field. So, I just want to be a pro all around," Jackson said ahead of FSU's Pro Day in March. Those dreams will likely land him on an NFL roster this upcoming season.

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