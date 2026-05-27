Former Florida State Star Resets NFL Safety Market With $75.6M Deal

The NFL offseason is chugging along as teams around the league start to look toward the beginning of training camp in a few months. With the cap constantly moving up, franchises are dishing out more money than ever before.

That's led to plenty of record-breaking contracts. It feels like whenever an NFL star signs a new contract, it's usually a deal that resets the market.

READ MORE: Why Florida State’s Matchup Against Alabama Matters More Than Ever

There aren't many defenders who have been more productive than former Florida State standout safety Derwin James Jr. since he was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2018.

James Jr. is being rewarded with a massive deal ahead of his ninth season in Los Angeles.

Derwin James Jr. Is NFL's Highest-Paid Safety Again

May 11, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James III (3) during offseason workouts at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Chargers and James Jr. agreed to terms on a massive extension. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, James is putting pen to paper on a three-year/$76.5 million deal to remain with the franchise.

The contract makes James Jr. the highest-paid safety in the NFL. His $25.2 million average salary per year puts James Jr. ahead of Baltimore's Kyle Hamilton ($25.1 millon), Detroit's Kerby Joseph ($21.25 million), and Tampa Bay's ($21.025 million).

The #Chargers and Derwin James have agreed to terms on a massive new extension to make him the NFL’s new highest-paid safety for the second time in his career, sources say.



James gets a 3-year, $75.6M deal. Negotiated by @DavidMulugheta of @AthletesFirst. pic.twitter.com/M7C5gdBAzq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 26, 2026

James Jr. is one of the most important faces on the Chargers and a leader whom other players look to. He's been selected to the Pro Bowl five times, along with five All-Pro nods, including a first-team selection in 2018.

During his professional career, James Jr. has totaled 684 tackles, 40 tackles for loss, 19 sacks, six forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 46 pass deflections, and 12 interceptions. James Jr. missed the 2020 season due to a torn meniscus.

This is the second time that James Jr. has earned the distinction of the highest-paid safety in the NFL. He previously held the honor following a four-year/$76.53 million extension in 2022.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams (27)?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Atlanta Falcons

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Ryan Fitzgerald - Carolina Panthers

OL Jeremiah Byers - Cleveland Browns

DL Derrick Nnadi - Indianapolis Colts

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DB Kevin Knowles - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

QB DJ Uiagalelei - Los Angeles Chargers

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots

OL Jacob Rizy - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

DL Darrell Jackson Jr. - New York Jets

DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

TE Jaheim Bell - Pittsburgh Steelers

DB Jalen Ramsey - Pittsburgh Steelers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Pittsburgh Steelers

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

OLB Jermaine Johnson - Tennessee Titans

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