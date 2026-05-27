Former Florida State Star Resets NFL Safety Market With $75.6M Deal
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The NFL offseason is chugging along as teams around the league start to look toward the beginning of training camp in a few months. With the cap constantly moving up, franchises are dishing out more money than ever before.
That's led to plenty of record-breaking contracts. It feels like whenever an NFL star signs a new contract, it's usually a deal that resets the market.
READ MORE: Why Florida State’s Matchup Against Alabama Matters More Than Ever
There aren't many defenders who have been more productive than former Florida State standout safety Derwin James Jr. since he was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2018.
James Jr. is being rewarded with a massive deal ahead of his ninth season in Los Angeles.
Derwin James Jr. Is NFL's Highest-Paid Safety Again
On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Chargers and James Jr. agreed to terms on a massive extension. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, James is putting pen to paper on a three-year/$76.5 million deal to remain with the franchise.
The contract makes James Jr. the highest-paid safety in the NFL. His $25.2 million average salary per year puts James Jr. ahead of Baltimore's Kyle Hamilton ($25.1 millon), Detroit's Kerby Joseph ($21.25 million), and Tampa Bay's ($21.025 million).
James Jr. is one of the most important faces on the Chargers and a leader whom other players look to. He's been selected to the Pro Bowl five times, along with five All-Pro nods, including a first-team selection in 2018.
During his professional career, James Jr. has totaled 684 tackles, 40 tackles for loss, 19 sacks, six forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 46 pass deflections, and 12 interceptions. James Jr. missed the 2020 season due to a torn meniscus.
This is the second time that James Jr. has earned the distinction of the highest-paid safety in the NFL. He previously held the honor following a four-year/$76.53 million extension in 2022.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams (27)?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Atlanta Falcons
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Ryan Fitzgerald - Carolina Panthers
OL Jeremiah Byers - Cleveland Browns
DL Derrick Nnadi - Indianapolis Colts
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DB Kevin Knowles - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
QB DJ Uiagalelei - Los Angeles Chargers
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
OL Jacob Rizy - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
DL Darrell Jackson Jr. - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
TE Jaheim Bell - Pittsburgh Steelers
DB Jalen Ramsey - Pittsburgh Steelers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Pittsburgh Steelers
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
OLB Jermaine Johnson - Tennessee Titans
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG