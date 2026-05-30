FSU Football Offers Pair Of Promising Twin Defenders

The Florida State Seminoles have targeted plenty of new recruits since the conclusion of spring practice.

Two of the Seminoles' most recent offers recently went out to a pair of promising twins out of the Peach State.

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Florida State is obviously quite familiar with the twin movement. Sophomore defensive linemen Mandrell and Darryll Desir signed with the program in the 2025 class and exploded onto the scene last fall.

The Seminoles haven't been shy about stacking up family ties on the roster. Going into 2026, redshirt junior Caleb LaVallee and true freshman Noah LaVallee both have an opportunity to earn playing time in the linebacker room.

Just a few years ago, wide receiver Ja'Khi Douglas and his brother, Jaylin Lucas, got an opportunity to play alongside one another.

Florida State Joins Recruitment For Trending Twins

Earlier this week, the Seminoles extended a scholarship to three-star defensive backs and twin brothers, Cole and Quinn Pollock.

The Pollock's have accumulated over 20 offers, with programs such as Auburn, Florida, Indiana, Miami, Ole Miss, South Carolina, and Texas A&M already joining the hunt.

Florida State's next step will be getting the two to campus for a visit. They've got recent examples of success to point to.

The Pollock's had productive sophomore seasons at Landmark Christian School.

Cole totaled 54 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble, one interception, and six pass deflections. He added 36 catches for 627 yards and seven touchdowns, while rushing for a score as well.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound safety is regarded as the No. 365 overall prospect, the No. 26 ATH, and the No. 48 recruit in Georgia in the 2028 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Quinn recorded 43 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, and four pass deflections. He also reeled in 16 receptions for 212 yards and a touchdown, along with bringing back a kickoff for a score.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound cornerback is regarded as the No. 365 overall prospect, the No. 41 ATH, and the No. 48 recruit in Georgia in the 2028 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2028 Class

Florida State does not hold a verbal commitment in the 2028 class at this time.

Wide receiver Lamar Garrison was previously pledged to the Seminoles but reopened his recruitment in February.

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?

Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior

Donny Hiebert, Senior

Quindarrius Jones, Senior

KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior

Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior

Karson Hobbs, Junior

Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore

CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore

Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore

Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore

Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore

Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore

Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore

Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman

Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman

Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman

Chauncey Kennon, Freshman

Darryl Bell III, Freshman

Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman

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