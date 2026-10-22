SVP 'Feels Sick' For FSU Football Fans After Miami Loss

ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt had a message for Florida State fans after the Seminoles’ controversial 43–35 double-overtime loss to Miami.

“Florida State, I’m sick for you. Ashton Daniels had four touchdown passes, actually five. That's a touchdown. And they're lining up for an extra point, and there's a flag.” Van Pelt said on his October 18 podcast.

The college football world was up in arms over the officiating in the final minutes of double overtime, with one touchdown called back.

An Issue With the Holding Penalty

Micahi Danzy - Instagram.com

Trailing Miami 43–35 in the second overtime, Florida State faced fourth-and-21 when Ashton Daniels connected with Micahi Danzy for what looked like a 36-yard touchdown. A holding penalty against left tackle Xavier Chaplin erased the score and pushed the Seminoles back to fourth-and-31 at Miami’s 46-yard line.

"Florida State did so much good in this game in the second overtime possession. You're backing up, but you score — flag. Now you have to score again," Van Pelt continued. "And we've seen this movie before with Virginia Tech in Miami on this field."

Both he and his co-host, Stanford Steve, agreed that the penalty was extremely late and questionable, costing the Seminoles a chance to tie the game with a two-point conversion.

“No, they show the replay. … The ball’s gone. Gone," Steve said.

The Questionable Interception

Oct 17, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back Bryce Fitzgerald (3) makes an interception to end the game in overtime against the Florida State Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Danzy’s touchdown was nullified, Florida State faced fourth-and-31 from Miami’s 46-yard line. Ashton Daniels threw into the end zone toward Duce Robinson, who battled Miami defensive back Bryce Fitzgerald for possession. Robinson had both hands on the football during the contested catch, but officials ruled that Fitzgerald intercepted it.

"It's this mad scramble, and they've got the ACC review center, or whatever the command center, and it looks like- does Deuce have it? I honestly couldn't tell."

The play went to replay review, where the interception ruling was upheld, sealing Miami’s 43–35 victory. The controversy centered on whether Robinson and Fitzgerald completed a simultaneous catch

"When they come down, you always think about the momentum, right? The momentum of hitting the ground, and it falls in the Miami [defender's] lap, and then it got ruled an interception on the field." Steve said.

Van Pelt understood the frustration surrounding the interception ruling, but the holding penalty on the previous play was the more troubling decision.

“But FSU fans, I get that you're furious. I'd be furious," SVP continued. "I'd be more furious at the flag initially. The thing that'll get lost is that, of course, they were still going to have to get a two-point conversion cuz it was a second overtime.”

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