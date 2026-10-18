Breaking Down The Best And Worst FSU Football Performances vs. Miami Hurricanes

There was plenty of drama in a disputed ending to Florida State's 43-35 loss to the Miami Hurricanes. The Seminoles had two potential touchdowns wiped off the board in double overtime, dooming FSU's upset bid.

While Florida State had its chances in regulation, no one is going to forget how the referees impacted the ending.

READ MORE: FSU Football Suffers Major Blow As Star RB Will Miss Remainder Of 2026 Season

Who struggled and who had success for the Seminoles on offense and defense in Florida State's fourth loss?

*Minimum 10 snaps

How Does PFF Grade Players?

PFF employs 600 full or part-time analysts who grade every single snap by every single player on offense, defense, and special teams during the game. The grades are calculated on a per-play basis, where each play is broken down into grades of -2 to +2 in 0.5 increments. An average or expected play would result in a grade of zero, a game-ending turnover would bring in a grade of -2, and a perfect touchdown throw to win a game would be worth +2.

These apply to every single player on every play. For instance, a quarterback throwing a good pass that is dropped by a wide receiver would earn a positive grade. The wide receiver who dropped the ball would receive a negative grade, while the offensive tackle protecting the blind side would get positive marks as well.

Obviously, PFF can't be certain on the assignments of every given player on a play, but they grade on what the player is attempting to do. Plays in which there is a question mark can be deferred to as a zero. Hopefully, this provides a little bit of clarification on some of the details you'll view below.

OFFENSE:

Oct 17, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) celebrates with Florida State Seminoles running back Quintrevion Wisner (5), offensive line Paul Bowling (51) and wide receiver Jayvan Boggs (15) after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Highest Graded Players:

1. QB Ashton Daniels (78.5) - 58 snaps

Daniels put together his best performance in garnet and gold, throwing a career-high four touchdown passes and rushing for a score that extended the program record that he set last week.

There were still moments when Daniels could be better, but he hit Duce Robinson with two perfect touchdown passes at the most important juncture of the game. He also found Micahi Danzy and Robinson for scores that the refs decided didn't count.

2. WR Jasen Lopez (73.7) - 16 snaps

Lopez exploded with a career-best 39-yard reception in the second quarter, showing plenty of emotion after the catch. The freshman wide receiver set up a red zone opportunity for Florida State, but the offense turned it over on downs inside the 5.

3. WR Duce Robinson (70.1) - 62 snaps

Robinson was quiet, until he wasn't. His ridiculous 75-yard touchdown kept Florida State in the game in the final minutes, and another score in overtime even gave the Seminoles the lead.

Just like last season's double overtime loss to Virginia, Robinson is probably only going to think about what could've been on that final play. Still, it was just the second multi-touchdown game of his career.

4. RB Quintrevion Wisner (69.0) - 37 snaps

Wisner was forced to step into a bigger role following Ousmane Kromah's injury. Though he had a bad fumble in the fourth quarter, Wisner rushed 9 times for 63 yards, and caught 4 passes for 56 yards and a touchdown.

His score in the third quarter gave Florida State its first lead of the night. Wisner is going to be the new bell cow for the Seminoles, with Kromah and Samuel Singleton Jr. sidelined.

5. WR Jayvan Boggs (60.7) - 42 snaps

Boggs quietly had a solid night, reeling in 3 receptions for 52 yards. Two of his catches resulted in first downs.

He's been mostly reliable for FSU in recent games.

Lowest Graded Players:

5. TE Desirrio Riles (56.7) - 36 snaps

Riles did have a touchdown in the second quarter, the first during his tenure with the Seminoles. With that being said, he dropped a wide open pass and wasn't very effective as a blocker.

He finished with 2 catches for 35 yards and a score.

4. RB Ousmane Kromah (55.8) - 28 snaps

It's not really clear why Kromah was dinged for his performance. He exited the game late in the first half and is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a foot/ankle injury.

Before going down, Kromah rushed 14 times for 44 yards, showing off his physicality and balance.

3. LT Xavier Chaplin (53.5) - 65 snaps

Chaplin surrendered 4 of Florida State's 11 total pressures, grading out as the second-worst pass-blocker on the team (44.6). His penalty in double overtime negated Danzy's touchdown, though Mike Norvell didn't agree with the call after the game.

2. RG Paul Bowling (51.6) - 65 snaps

Bowling gave up one quarterback hurry. His 44.9 run-blocking grade was the worst on the team and the lowest of his career.

1. TE Landen Thomas (43.5) - 41 snaps

Thomas was the second-lowest-graded run blocker on FSU's offense this weekend. He didn't catch either of the two targets that came his way.

Full Grades:

FSU Football Offense Grades vs. Miami | Pro Football Focus

DEFENSE:

Oct 17, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive line Rylan Kennedy (15) celebrates after a sack during the second quarter against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Highest Graded Players:

1. DB Ashlynd Barker (90.6) - 53 snaps

Barker stepped up in the rivalry game, recording a career-high 13 tackles, 2 pass deflections, and an interception. He picked off Miami quarterback Darian Mensah in the end zone in the third quarter, Mensah's first interception of the season.

He nearly forced a second turnover on Miami's final drive in regulation.

2. DE Rylan Kennedy (80.7) - 54 snaps

Kennedy had the most productive game of his career, totaling 5 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, and 1 sack. He's totaled 8.5 tackles for loss and 6 sacks this season.

3. DT Mandrell Desir (80.5) - 43 snaps

Desir started for the Seminoles, recording three tackles. He made sure to throw down the 'U' in the second half after a big stop.

4. DT Daniel Lyons (76.5) - 57 snaps

Lyons saw the most snaps of any defensive lineman, racking up 8 tackles. He generated 3 pressures.

5. DE Darryll Desir (76.2) - 38 snaps

Desir came off the bench after being probable ahead of the game. He still outsnapped Deamontae Diggs, finishing with 2 tackles. Desir was credited with 2 quarterback hurries.

Lowest Graded Players:

5. DB Ja'Bril Rawls (51.6) - 74 snaps

Rawls played a ton, but he wasn't very effective, totaling 4 tackles. He gave up 4 catches on 6 targets for 92 yards and a score.

Matched up 1-on-1 with Malachi Toney in double overtime, Rawls barely put up a fight as he surrendered what was ultimately the game-winning touchdown.

His disappointing campaign continues.

4. DB Charles Lester III (50.6) - 33 snaps

Lester III saw a significant snap share, with the Seminoles not playing Quindarrius Jones and Nehemiah Chandler as much. He recorded 3 tackles, but gave up a 19-yard catch on his lone target.

That catch was secured by former FSU wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs.

3. DB Ricky Knight III (50.1) - 13 snaps

Knight III finished with 2 tackles off the bench. He surrendered a 35 yard reception. His 42.5 coverage grade was the worst on the defense.

2. LB Caleb LaVallee (49.5) - 35 snaps

LaVallee saw extended action with Omar Graham Jr. knocked out of the game due to an injury. He missed three tackles and struggled in pass coverage.

He totaled 4 tackles.

1. LB Omar Graham Jr. (44.2) - 29 snaps

Graham Jr. was injured on a scary collision in the second half where he ducked his head on a tackle. He was unable to return to the game.

The veteran linebacker recorded 4 tackles. He missed 2 tackles and was one of the lowest-graded run defenders (38.8) on the team.

Full Grades:

FSU Football Defense Grades vs. Miami | Pro Football Focus

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