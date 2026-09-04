These 3 FSU Football Players (And One Coach) Could Be The Key To Beating SMU

The Florida State Seminoles (1-0, 0-0 ACC) will face their first ranked opponent of the season when No. 19 SMU (0-0, 0-0 ACC) comes to Tallahassee, Florida, on Monday night, and the matchup should provide a much clearer picture of where the Seminoles stand after their season-opening win over New Mexico State.

The Mustangs bring a veteran quarterback in Kevin Jennings and an offense capable of putting pressure on every level of the defense, while Florida State will need more consistency from its own offense against a much tougher opponent.

If the Seminoles are going to come away with an early ACC win, a handful of players (along with a coach), could end up determining the outcome.

Ashton Daniels Has To Be More Consistent

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) calls a play before the snap. The Florida State Seminoles lead the New Mexico State Aggies 17-7 at halftime on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ashton Daniels showed flashes of what Florida State hoped it was getting when he transferred in, but the season opener also highlighted some of the concerns surrounding him entering 2026.

The veteran quarterback finished 17 of 27 with 202 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception in the opener, but Florida State’s passing game was uneven for long stretches. Daniels also added eight carries and 30 yards for another score.

There will be little margin for error against a ranked ACC team, and he will need to be more decisive both with his legs and through the air.

Jennings presents a particularly unique challenge: he can create explosive plays on his own. If FSU wants to avoid getting into a shootout, Daniels will need to help the Seminoles sustain drives and avoid unnecessary turnovers.

Ja’Bril Rawls Needs A Bounce-Back Performance

Florida State Seminoles defensive back Ja'bril Rawls (6) and Florida State Seminoles defensive back Ashlynd Barker (7) wag their fingers after [reventing a pass from being completed. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the New Mexico State Aggies 34-17 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Florida State entered the season expecting Ja’Bril Rawls to be the constant presence in the defensive secondary after replacing multiple starters, but the opener against New Mexico State did not go according to plan.

Rawls was targeted 10 times and allowed five catches for 80 yards and a touchdown. He also drew a personal foul after body-slamming a receiver out of bounds, which only added to a defensive backfield that had communication issues all night.

That becomes a much bigger concern against SMU and Jennings.

The Mustangs have a quarterback who is more than capable of testing secondaries and attacking vertically, meaning Rawls and the rest of the DB room cannot repeat the same woes that plagued them in Week 0.

If Florida State is going to slow down SMU, Rawls will need to look much more like the veteran corner the Seminoles expected to lean on entering the season.

Mandrell Desir Needs To Make Kevin Jennings Uncomfortable

Nov 15, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) has the ball knocked away by Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Mandrell Desir (93) during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mandrell Desir was one of Florida State’s most disruptive defenders as a true freshman, finishing 2025 with 7.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks, but that presence was missing, if not nonexistent, from the season opener.

Desir finished with 4 tackles against New Mexico State, and he did not record a sack or consistently affect the Aggies' quarterback.

Florida State’s defensive front as a whole struggled to generate pressure for long stretches, which left the secondary exposed more often than Tony White would have liked.

If Desir can start winning off the edge and force Jennings to speed up his decisions, it would take some pressure off Rawls and the rest of a secondary that had its share of problems in Week 0.

Tony White Needs To Get The Defense On The Same Page

Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Rylan Kennedy (15) and New Mexico State Aggies running back TJ Washington Jr. (0) eye the ball as it soars through the air. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the New Mexico State Aggies 34-17 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Florida State's defense showed plenty of physicality in the opener, but the communication issues in the secondary were difficult to ignore. New Mexico State was able to create too many open looks downfield, and several of those breakdowns appeared to come from defenders either playing too soft in coverage, or just flat-out not being on the same page before the snap.

That falls on more than one player. White will need cleaner communication from the back end, better discipline in coverage, and a more coordinated pass rush so the secondary is not being asked to hold up for extended periods.

Monday will also be an early test of White’s ability to adjust when something is not working. FSU cannot afford to spend multiple drives diagnosing the same coverage problems it experienced against New Mexico State. If the defense settles in quickly and forces SMU to earn its way down the field, Florida State’s chances of leaving the ACC opener with a win

The Aggies converted 10 of 17 third downs and had 319 yards of offense, and another performance like that would spell disaster for the Seminoles in conference play.

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