Top Quarterback Transfer Eyeing Visit To Florida State
Florida State appears to have answered the question of whether the program plans to pursue a transfer to round out the quarterback room prior to the 2025 season. The Seminoles have redshirt sophomore Brock Glenn and sophomore Luke Kromenhoek in the fold but seem to be searching for more experience to lean on while the two young prospects continue to grow.
On Sunday evening, news broke that FSU is expected to host a quarterback for a visit in the upcoming future. Liberty transfer quarterback Kaidon Salter is eyeing a trip to Tallahassee, per 247Sports. Salter has already locked in a visit to Syracuse and could also check out Colorado.
This is notable for two reasons. The Seminoles have made their offseason plans clear and they've established a previous relationship with Salter. Florida State hosted the former four-star prospect for an unofficial visit in March of 2020, months after head coach Mike Norvell was hired by the program. At the time, Luke Altmyer was the quarterback committed in #Tribe21 and Salter ended up signing with Tennessee.
READ MORE: Five-Star Offensive Lineman 'Disappointed' He Couldn't Sign With Florida State
After being dismissed by the Volunteers in 2021, Salter landed at Liberty for the last four seasons. He was the starting quarterback for two years, compiling a 21-4 record while leading the Flames to a Conference USA Championship and Fiesta Bowl appearance in 2023. That season, Salter completed 177/290 passes (61.0%) for 2,876 yards with 32 touchdowns to six interceptions along with 163 rushes for 1,089 yards and 12 more scores. He set a school record for touchdown passes and rushing yards by a quarterback in a single season. Salter was also named the CUSA's Most Valuable Player and a first-team all-conference selection.
The Texas native started in 11 games in 2024, completing 147/261 passes for 1,886 yards with 15 touchdowns to six interceptions. He added 114 rushes for 579 yards and seven more scores.
As a dual-threat quarterback, Salter would be an ideal fit for new offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn's system. Malzahn typically likes to utilize a signal-caller who can think on his feet. Salter is one of the best in the country in that category and graded out at 88.0 overall in 2023 and 83.4 in 2024, per PFF.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound quarterback is expected to have one season of eligibility remaining. In total, he's appeared in 35 games, with 29 starts, and completed 412/702 passes for 5,889 yards with 56 touchdowns to 17 interceptions. Salter has rushed 351 times for 2,006 yards and 21 more scores. He had a career-high 344 passing yards and five touchdowns along with 66 rushing yards and another score in a win against Buffalo in September of 2023.
Florida State is projected to return two scholarship quarterbacks for the 2025 season; redshirt sophomore Brock Glenn and sophomore Luke Kromenhoek.
The Seminoles signed four-star Kevin Sperry during the Early Signing Period.