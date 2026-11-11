True Freshman FSU RB Just Received a Huge Opportunity Against Pittsburgh

Florida State has taken its blows in the running back room, and another comes just before its night matchup at Pitt this Friday.

The Seminoles have already lost star running backs Sam Singleton, Jr. and Ousmane Kromah to season-ending injuries and will add another veteran to the list of unavailable players this weekend, including star wide receiver Duce Robinson.

#FSU RB Tre Wisner has already been ruled out for the trip to Pittsburgh…



Looks like true freshman Amari Thomas will make his first career start. #Noles — Dustin Lewis (@DustinLewisNG) November 11, 2026

Amari Thomas Will Make His First Career Start

Amari Thomas - Instagram.com

Thomas, a former 3-star prospect out of Blountstown, Florida, led the team in rushing yards in their 31-24 win over Boston College last weekend, including the go-ahead 11-yard score,

That performance earned him ACC Rookie of the Week. Now, he will lead the charge on the ground alongside junior Crestview, Florida, native Zay Parks, with Wisner unavailable.

Thomas has 110 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries across six games. He’s averaging 4.8 yards per carry. He also has five catches for 48 yards and three kickoff returns for 57 yards, giving him 158 yards from scrimmage and 215 all-purpose yards.

Pitt’s Run Defense

Oct 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Nick James (11) looks on before the opening kick-off against the Boston College Eagles during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Florida State ran for 202 yards and four touchdowns at Boston College, but finding room on the ground could be a bigger task Friday night. Pitt has allowed just 68.3 rushing yards per game this year and leads the conference in allowing 2.24 yards per carry.

Pat Narduzzi called FSU quarterback Ashton Daniels “a linebacker playing quarterback” this week and said he expects the Seminoles to continue to use him as a capable rusher.

Safety Cruce Brookins leads the team with 61 tackles through eight games, while defensive tackle Nick James shares the lead in tackles for loss with eight and boasts a 78.1 run defense grade per PFF.com.

Jaeden Moore is also one to watch when either Daniels or Thomas breaks to the outside. He currently has a 79.1 PFF run-defense grade so far this season.

Pitt ranks No. 1 in the FBS in yards allowed per carry (2.24) and No. 2 in rushing yards allowed per game (68.3). Pitt has held six of its nine opponents under 100 rushing yards.

Thomas will get the start in the Seminoles’ final road game of the season. With three games left and bowl eligibility still within grasp, Friday will show how much the Seminoles can lean on freshmen down the stretch.

If Thomas has another breakout game, it would continue to lend credence to another breakout star.

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