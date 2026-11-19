When Florida State fired Mike Norvell as its head coach, which came after a laughable performance against Clemson, making a bowl game felt unlikely.

Rick Stockstill steps in, Florida State wins two straight road games, and they find themselves at 5-5 with two home games against NC State and Florida remaining. We've seen FSU be at 5-6 going into the Florida game twice in the 2020s alone, so I'd rather not be at that point again.

Luckily, NC State is a bad football team. They fired Dave Doeren about a month ago and have already announced Philip Rivers as the next head coach. Since firing Doeren, which came after a loss to Stanford, they've beaten Cal (31-10), then lost to Duke (41-3) and Syracuse (34-31).

It's homecoming for Florida State. They're breaking out the turquoise for the first time ever (which I am STOKED about). This could be an interesting one. Here are three things I'm watching.

Florida State Seminoles running back Zay Parks (21) catches the ball Thursday, April 9, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

ANOTHER Hit to the Running Back Room

Just when you thought Florida State was out of running backs, more bodies fall down. Ousmane Kromah is out for the season after his injury against Miami. Sam Singleton Jr. is likely out for the season because of his injury against Alabama. Tre Wisner missed the last game against Pitt, and is doubtful for this game. And now, exciting freshman Amari Thomas will miss the rest of the season after getting hurt against Pitt.

That leaves walk-on Zay Parks and converted walk-on tight end Gavin Markey as the only running backs on the roster. Freshman safety Jarvis Boatwright Jr. took warm-up snaps at running back against Pitt, but it's rough in that backfield right now.

Florida State wants to run the ball. Parks showed promise against Pitt, but he can't have every carry. You'd imagine Micahi Danzy gets a jet sweep or reverse from time to time, but it'll be interesting to see how FSU manages it with shaky play at quarterback and this running back room.

Is Ernie Sims' Defense Legit?

Ernie Sims has Florida State's defense rolling in his two games as FSU's defensive playcaller, allowing just 34 points in two games, and doing a great job of limiting the passing attacks. The big question is whether that's due to having a better system or if they've feasted off Boston College and a third-string quarterback at Pitt.

Having four down linemen is a much better fit for this roster, especially with Kevin Wynn out, but we still haven't seen a great test for the defense.

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Sims has gone viral for his intensity on the sidelines, which has been much needed for a program that has felt stale for three years. Let's see how that carries over into this matchup, even if NC State's offense has been less than stellar.

Nov 7, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) with the ball during the first half of the game against Duke Blue Devils at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Battle of Underwhelming Quarterbacks

Ashton Daniels has played better for Florida State as of late, but he's been as up-and-down as it gets this season. He always seems to play to the level of the competition, which isn't always a good thing.

CJ Bailey entered the season with first-round pick hype (which I never understood), and he's been pretty bad this season. He has a lot of talent, and maybe it's just the lack of weapons around him, but he's missed a lot of throws that he shouldn't miss.

NC State has used Will Wilson in running packages, but you probably shouldn't expect elite quarterback play in this game. Maybe Daniels surprises us. Maybe Bailey finally shows the talent he has. The better quarterback will likely lead their team to a win in this matchup.

Game Prediction

To see Florida State favored by double digits on a lot of sites was a little surprising to me, even if they have a lot more momentum than NC State does. The lack of depth in the running back room is really concerning to me, because that means FSU will need to be a lot more reliant on Ashton Daniels.

Florida State should win this game. But a double-digit victory would be a little surprising to me.

Florida State 27, NC State 20

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