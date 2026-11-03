What FSU Football Fans Can Expect From Rick Stockstill as Interim HC

Rick Stockstill is taking over Florida State with a personal stake in what happens in a program still wading through the waters of the aftermath of former head coach Mike Norvell's dismissal. The former Seminole quarterback now has the responsibility of leading the program he helped represent under Bobby Bowden and hopes to carry on the tradition of the legendary head coach.

On Monday, the interim head coach set expectations centered on winning, toughness, and a commitment to the program’s historic past.

For fans wondering what will change, Stockstill said that he trusts the current staff and emphasized the responsibility that comes with donning Garnet and Gold.

A Winning Culture

Florida State Seminoles linebacker Chris Jones (10) tackles an opponent. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the New Mexico State Aggies 34-17 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Stockstill said playing time will come down to who gives Florida State the best opportunity to win. When asked whether he would use the remaining games to evaluate younger players for the next head coach, he made his priorities clear.

"We'll let that guy worry about that, but I want to win, and I'm not interested in, 'let's see what he can do for us next year’ unless he's a better player," Stockstill said. "We're gonna do everything we can to win. That's all I care about. I just wanna win, and we'll let all that...growth and all that, we'll let that fall how it may here in January. Put the best player out there that gives us the best opportunity to win the game.”

That does give opportunities for younger Seminoles who prove they can help immediately, but the former FSU quarterback wants to field Florida State's strongest players as the staff continues to fight for the remaining four games of the season.

He added that the expectation remains the same regardless of who is in charge and that the players approach every remaining game with the same urgency, despite the uncertainty surrounding the program.

"Leadership doesn't just start now because you had a coaching change. The great teams have always been player-led," Stockstill continued. "We've got tremendous leadership on this team on both sides of the ball. I have no doubt that they're gonna rally together and all that, but we as coaches, we have to do a great job."

Productive Offenses and NFL Draft Picks

MTSU head football coach Rick Stockstill on the sidelines during the football game against Western Kentucky at Houchens Industries L. T. Smith Stadium in Bowling Green Ky, on Thursday, Sept, 28, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Stockstill spent 23 seasons as an assistant before becoming a head coach, with stops at Bethune-Cookman, UCF, Clemson, East Carolina, and South Carolina.

At Clemson, Stockstill coached All-American receiver Rod Gardner, who became the No. 15 overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft. Stockstill also served on an offensive staff that helped the Tigers establish more than 100 school records from 1998 to 2002.

In 2016, Middle Tennessee ranked eighth nationally in total offense at 517.7 yards per game and 12th in scoring at 39.7 points per game.

During his 18 seasons leading MTSU, Stockstill compiled a 113-111 record and guided the program to 10 bowl appearances while producing six NFL Draft picks, including All-Pro safety Kevin Byard and receiver Richie James.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for the latest news.