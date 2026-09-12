What Would Happen If FSU Fires Mike Norvell During The Season?

Florida State’s 27-24 loss to SMU has brought another round of scrutiny to Mike Norvell’s future.

The Seminoles are two games into the season, but questions about whether he can turn the program back around have now carried over from the offseason.

FSU has gone 8-18 overall and 3-17 in conference play under Norvell since 2024, which has put an immense amount of pressure on Seminole admin to reevaluate the state of their football program.

If Florida State makes a coaching change before the season ends, the fallout could extend well beyond just the announcement of his departure. FSU would need someone to lead the remaining games, a plan for keeping the team together, and a way to address the finances involved in removing the head coach.

It makes the question more complicated than whether Florida State should move on. What would actually happen if it did?

Who Would Lead Florida State for the Rest of the Season?

Sep 21, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell and associate head coach Odell Haggins high-five after winning against the California Golden Bears at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Odell Haggins and Tom Herman would be two logical internal options if Florida State needed an interim head coach.

Haggins took over as FSU’s interim head coach in 2017 and 2019 following the departure of Jimbo Fisher and then Willie Taggart. He is Florida State's associate head coach and, despite his move away from a position-coaching role, has continued working with players on the practice fields. His long tenure with the Seminoles and experience as interim head coach mean he should have first choice if the opportunity arose.

Herman offers a different kind of experience. Now serving as assistant to the head coach, he previously led programs at Houston, Texas, and Florida Atlantic. That background gives Florida State another experienced option already in the building.

Whoever took over would face the immediate challenge of keeping players engaged and preparing for the remaining schedule amid the uncertainty involved.

A coaching change might trigger an emotional response, but it wouldn't guarantee immediate improvement.

When Could Florida State Make a Change?

Sep 7, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell and Southern Methodist Mustangs head coach Rhett Lashlee talk during a delay due to a power outage before the game at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The timing depends on whether or not Florida State shows meaningful improvement after its first two games.

FSU's next game is on the road at No. 12 Alabama, and the Seminoles are currently listed as a two-touchdown underdog. One game won't tell the whole story, but how Florida State performs coming out of a bye week, paired with their recent history of losing on the road, will likely start to paint a clear picture for the top brass about whether or not they need to make a decision.

Another performance filled with the same mistakes would make his case harder to defend.

The second bye seems like what would happen if he were to be let go in-season. Florida State travels to No. 7 Miami on October 17 before an open weekend on October 24, with Clemson arriving on Halloween. If the Seminoles enter that break looking like they're headed to another 5-7 finish, the extra time would be a practical window for an interim to start preparing for the remainder of the season.

A lopsided loss to Miami could intensify the pressure. If Norvell lasts through the regular-season finale against Florida on November 27, a similarly poor showing will likely be the last straw.

How Much Would It Cost to Fire Mike Norvell?

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell watches his team as they try to score. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the New Mexico State Aggies 34-17 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moving on from Norvell carries a substantial financial cost.

Different buyout figures have circulated, but Craig Myers of USA TODAY Sports reported on September 8 that Norvell’s buyout would be approximately $46.7 million if he is fired before December 1, 2026.

"If FSU does decide to fire Norvell, his buyout would be the third-biggest in college football history, behind only the $76.8 million the Texas A&M Aggies paid Jimbo Fisher and the $54 million the LSU Tigers paid Brian Kelly."

Norvell wouldn't be the only financial hardship FSU would have to examine. Depending on which members are retained from the current staff, the cost of hiring new coordinators and position coaches will also factor in moving forward.

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