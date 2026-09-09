FSU Football’s Schedule Is About To Get Harder. That’s Bad News For Mike Norvell

Florida State missed an opportunity to build momentum Monday night, falling 27-24 to SMU in its ACC opener. Now, Mike Norvell and the Seminoles will have their first bye week to regroup, with a trip to Alabama looming on the schedule.

The loss leaves FSU at 1-1 before it has played a game away from Tallahassee, Florida. A visit to Tuscaloosa awaits on Sept. 19, with road matchups against No. 25 Louisville and No. 7 Miami coming in October.

There is still a chance to change the perception surrounding the program, but the 'Noles let an opportunity to make it easier slip away at home.

For Norvell, the challenge now is finding the wins to keep one disappointing night from becoming another disappointing fall.

Alabama Awaits, More Road Tests Ahead

Aug 30, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Micahi Danzy (19) reacts after a play against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FSU defeated the Crimson Tide last season, and the victory pumped a level of optimism into a program reeling off a 2-10 year in 2024. Winning in Tuscaloosa would give FSU a much-needed response to the SMU loss, but another defeat would leave Norvell’s team trying to climb out of an early losing record.

No. 12 Alabama beat East Carolina 48-10 convincingly in its season opener, and the Seminoles must face the Crimson Tide in Bryant-Denny Stadium while trying to end a nine-game road losing streak.

Home games against Central Arkansas and Virginia follow, making that return to Doak Campbell Stadium an important opportunity to steady the season before consecutive trips to Louisville and Miami.

Miami's Darian Mensah threw for 401 yards against Stanford, an ominous early showing for an FSU defense that just gave up 430 passing yards to SMU, and Louisville scored 38 points in a three-point loss to Ole Miss, while Miami opened with a 45-6 victory at Stanford. Both will get Florida State on their home fields.

Norvell does not need to solve the entire schedule at once. He does, however, need his team to improve quickly or risk bringing the same problems shown so far into October.

Norvell Needs Wins To Change The Conversation

Sep 7, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell enters the field before the game against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The challenge for Norvell, who is in his seventh year at the helm, extends beyond the schedule ahead.

For those already calling for a coaching change, another close game is unlikely to offer much reassurance. Norvell needs victories, and enough of them to make a turnaround believable.

Florida State has already missed an opportunity to secure a conference win at home. Now, Norvell must find a way to win on the road, which is a hill that the Seminoles haven't been able to climb since 2023.

One upset could give fans something to celebrate, but Norvell must find a way to restore confidence as his seat is considered one of the hottest in the country.

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