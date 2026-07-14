Which FSU Position Group Has Improved the Most Since Last Season

The 2025 season exposed Florida State's linebacker room as one of the biggest weaknesses on defense and forced the Seminoles to aggressively address their need in the front seven.

No position group appears to have taken a bigger step forward on paper than FSU's linebacking corps, although calling them one of the best groups in the ACC wouldn't be fair until they prove it on the field.

The Experience Replaces Uncertainty

Florida quarterback Harrison Bailey (15) gets tackled by Florida State linebacker Omar Graham Jr. (9) during the second half of an NCAA football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 29, Florida beat Florida State 40-21.2025. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Southern Miss transfer Chris Jones arrived after leading the Sun Belt with 135 tackles in 2025, while Mikai Gbayor adds valuable Power Four experience and familiarity with defensive coordinator Tony White at Nebraska.

The Seminoles also promoted former All-American and FSU great Ernie Sims to linebackers coach, giving the unit a new leader, while Blake Nichelson enters another year of development after gaining valuable starting experience during the second half of last season.

Nichelson finished second on the team in tackles for loss last season (6.5), and another offseason and more time with the system should play to his strengths.

Florida State also welcomes back Omar Graham Jr., who is one of the room's most experienced players. The veteran has appeared in 39 career games, totaling 106 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and four passes defended during his time in Tallahassee, Florida.

JUCO transfer Chris Thomas brings two seasons of collegiate experience from Northwest Mississippi Community College.

Thomas' versatility and ability to play in the backfield make him a natural addition to White's defensive system. After totaling 12.5 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks over two junior college seasons, he arrives with experience producing disruptive plays, giving FSU another linebacker capable of multiple roles.

Better Fit in White's Defense

Former North Florida Christian Eagles and Florida State Seminoles football player Ernie Sims hosts his 16th Annual Big HITS Charity Weekend in Tallahassee, Florida | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Linebacker coverage was one of FSU's biggest weaknesses in 2025, as opposing offenses often found success attacking the middle of the field.

The additions of Jones and Gbayor should help address that issue, as both arrive with experience as productive every-down linebackers.

The Seminoles enter their second season under White's 3-3-5 defense. With a full year in the system, the expectation is that the returning linebackers will play faster and react more instinctively rather than spending valuable time processing their assignments before the snap.

Florida State also added talented freshmen Karon Maycock, Izayia Williams, and Daylen Green, while Noah LaVallee enters the program as another developmental option, giving the room more long-term depth and strengthening the argument that the room has grown.

Whether the unit lives up to expectations won't be known until the fall. On paper, however, the group has undergone a fairly solid transformation, adding production through the transfer portal and the prep ranks while retaining some of its veteran talent.

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