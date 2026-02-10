Virginia vs. Florida State Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Tuesday, Feb. 10

The Virginia Cavaliers are the No. 15-ranked team in the country, and they're firmly in the second tier of teams in the ACC behind Duke. They're 9-2 in conference play and are favored to improve on that mark tonight when they take on the Florida State Seminoles.

Florida State has been a middling team this season, but they've managed to string together three straight wins. Can they compete with the Cavaliers tonight? Let's find out.

Virginia vs. Florida State Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Virginia -7.5 (-118)

Florida State +7.5 (-104)

Moneyline

Virginia -375

Florida State +290

Total

OVER 152.5 (-105)

UNDER 152.5 (-115)

Virginia vs. Florida State How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, February 10

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Tucker Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPNU

Virginia Record: 20-3 (9-2 in ACC)

Florida State Record: 11-12 (4-6 in ACC)

Virginia vs. Florida State Betting Trends

Virginia is 1-4 ATS in its last five games

The UNDER is 8-2 in Virginia's last 10 games

Virginia is 1-5 ATS in its last six games vs. Florida State

Florida State is 5-1 ATS in its last six games

The UNDER is 14-6 in the last 20 meetings between these two teams

Virginia vs. Florida State Key Player to Watch

Thijs De Ridder, F - Virginia Cavaliers

Thijs De Ridder is leading Virginia in both points per game (16.4) and rebounds per game (6.5) while shooting 52.7% from the field. He struggled in his last outing, scoring just nine points on 27.3% from the field. Virginia still managed to get the win, but they need De Ridder to improve on those numbers tonight.

Virginia vs. Florida State Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Daily Dunk, I wrote about why I'm laying the points with Virginia:

Florida State is an average team at best in the ACC, ranking just 217th in effective field goal percentage and 182nd in defensive efficiency. By comparison, Virginia ranks 50th and 33rd in those two metrics.

Both teams in this game also rank in the top 50 in three-point shot rate, but Virginia is the far better team at defending the perimeter, keeping teams to shoot 30.2% from beyond the arc, while Florida State's opponents' 3-point field goal percentage sits at 33.8%.

What might be the most important factor in this game is Virginia's offensive rebounding. The Cavaliers rank fourth in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while Florida State ranks 307th in defensive rebounding. If Virginia racks up the offensive boards, they're going to get plenty of second-chance scoring opportunities, which will go a long way in helping them win and cover the 7.5-point spread.

Pick: Virginia -7.5 (-114)

With the latest FanDuel promo code new-user offer, you can place a $5 wager and win $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins. Create your new FanDuel account today to lock in this impressive welcome offer from one of the top sportsbooks in the nation.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!