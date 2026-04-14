Why College Coaches Are Buzzing About FSU’s Darrell Jackson

The 2026 NFL Draft is less than 10 days away, beginning on April 23, and will feature the best of the best from last year's collegiate ranks. Headlined by quarterback Fernando Mendoza, defensive ends David Bailey and Arvell Reese, and running back Jeremiyah Love, there will be a lot of focus on this year's top picks.

As the days progress, players who fell in the draft for one reason or another will get their chance to prove their value without the glitz and glamor of being a top selection, turning the focus to on-field production this upcoming year.

One Florida State Seminole continues to draw attention at the next level, with his stock still trending upward ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Florida State's Darrell Jackson Named Sleeper in 2026 NFL Draft

Nov 2, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr (6) sacks North Carolina Tarheels quarterback Jacolby Criswell (12) in the second quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Myers-Imagn Images | Robert Myers-Imagn Images

Jackson has become an intriguing prospect this upcoming cycle if not for his size alone. A typical "space eater", he checked in at over 6'5'', 300 pounds at the NFL Combine, and provides a massive 86-inch wingspan with 11-inch hands.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg polled college coaches across the country to identify which players could have breakout roles at the next level. Jackson's sheer size and career development have some coaches (including his own) not overlooking his upside.

"His size is elite, but his growth and what he's been able to show during his college career, he's just grown in his confidence and how to play the game," FSU head coach Mike Norvell said to Rittenberg. "He can play nose [tackle] for sure. In the four-down with his length, and he does have movement. He has flexibility to play in both, but him as a zero [technique] in the 3-4 is going to be really tough for [opponents] with his length and size, coupled with his movements."

Jackson’s Size and Production Fuel Rising Draft Stock

Darrell Jackson | X.com

Across 1,691 career snaps, Jackson totaled 64 pressures and 79 stops. He delivered his best production in 2024 with 30 pressures and 23 stops. Last year, he recorded a career-high 45 tackles in 2025, including three for loss, one sack, and a quarterback hurry. He wrapped up his Florida State career with 129 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and two pass breakups.

Teams looking to add depth along the interior defensive line could find a diamond in the rough, especially if they're running multiple fronts. While he may not hear his name called early, his physical tools and continued development could make him a valuable selection as the draft progresses.

Jackson is listed at No. 113 overall and the No. 10 defensive tackle in this year's draft by ESPN with a draft grade of 67.

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State throughout the year.

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