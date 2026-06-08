How Browns’ Position After Myles Garrett Trade Compares to Past Blockbuster Deals

In the fourth quarter of a Week 18 game with no playoff matchup to look forward to—a position they’ve been in 24 times since returning to the NFL in 1999—the Browns actually had something to root for. And, no, it was not a draft pick.

During the Browns’ final quarter of the final game of the 2025 season, Myles Garrett was still one sack away from breaking the official NFL single-season sack record . With just over five minutes to go, Garrett shot past Bengals tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and took down Joe Burrow for his 23rd sack of the season. Garrett was swarmed by his Browns teammates, who lifted him on their shoulders to celebrate a feat that will go down in NFL history.

THIS IS INCREDIBLE



Look at what this means for Myles Garrett and his teammates pic.twitter.com/h2p0ERWpn1 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 4, 2026

Over another treacherous season with few wins to cheer for, it’s moments like Garrett notching another sack and breaking a record that gives the franchise and fanbase something tangible to tune in for every week.

The Browns have long said “from Cleveland to Canton” in regards to Garrett. While they meant that sentiment for much of the past nine years, they did not follow through, ultimately deciding not to pass up a trade package from the Rams , which included Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, 2028 second-round pick and a 2029 third-round pick.

"I did not have this press conference on my bingo card. I know you all have heard me say that Myles Garrett, he’s a foundational player, Hall of Fame–worthy, and a homegrown player that has been here for a decade,” general manager Andrew Berry told reporters. Our intent was to have him be a one helmet player for his career and that was the truth. But there are moments where opportunities come up that force you to stop and re-evaluate. That was the case in this instance.”

After making the trade, Berry emphasized to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer the importance of keeping a strong relationship with Garrett as they made this trade, noting that Garrett will “retire a Brown. He’ll go into Canton a Brown. That’s a lifelong relationship. And that doesn’t change just because he’s wearing a different uniform. He’s a foundational player for our organization.”

By making this move, the Browns are betting on Verse and the picks they acquired to be enough to make up for the loss of Garrett. The return is good on paper, but Garrett is a Hall of Famer. If the return does not help them win the Super Bowl, or at least become a perennial contender, it will not have been worth it to trade away one of the greatest players in franchise history and watch him close out his career elsewhere.

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The reality is only one team wins the Super Bowl, and oftentimes, teams that deal great players for a large package don’t necessarily turn things around because of that move. Here’s a look at the previous times a team has traded a veteran star in exchange for multiple first-round picks this century. While the Browns did not get multiple first-round picks in the deal, Verse essentially operates like one due to his youth and value as a player.

The biggest NFL trades for a veteran player since 2000

Jets

November 2025: Traded Sauce Gardner to the Colts for two first-round picks and WR Adonai Mitchell

What happened next: After trading Sauce Gardner, the Jets finished the 2025 season 3-14 and became the first team in NFL history to go an entire season without picking off a pass. The Jets have used the 2026 first-round pick from the trade on tight end Kenyon Sadiq. They are slated to use the other first-round pick in 2027.

Cowboys

Micah Parsons reunited with Dak Prescott and his Cowboys teammates a month after he was traded to the Packers. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

August 2025: Traded Micah Parsons to the Packers for two first-round picks and DT Kenny Clark

What happened next: The Cowboys defense fell apart after trading Parsons, finishing last in the league in passing yards allowed, points allowed and EPA per play in 2025. Parsons signed a record-setting deal with the Packers and was playing at an All-Pro level before tearing his ACL.

The Cowboys have since used the return they received in the Parsons trade to acquire Quinnen Williams from the Jets, and draft edge Malachi Lawrence, cornerback Devin Moore and defensive lineman LT Overton.

Seahawks

March 2022: Traded Russell Wilson to the Broncos in 2022 for two first-round picks, a fourth-round pick, a fifth-round pick, QB Drew Lock, TE Noah Fant and DL Shelby Harris

What happened next: The Seahawks used the picks to select tackle Charles Cross, edge Boye Mafe, corner Devon Witherspoon and linebacker Derick Hall. While the players they received in the trade haven’t had a huge impact, these picks, along with the Seahawks eventually replacing Pete Carroll with Mike Macdonald and Geno Smith with Sam Darnold, played pivotal roles in the Seahawks winning the Super Bowl .

The Broncos, meanwhile, parted ways with Wilson after two seasons and took on his enormous cap hit. Even so, they’ve already re-emerged as a playoff team.

Texans

March 2022: Traded Deshaun Watson to the Browns for three first-round picks, a third-round pick and two fourth-round picks

What happened next: The Texans used the trade capital they received to draft G Kenyon Green, RB Dameon Pierce, DE Will Anderson Jr., WR Tank Dell, CB Kamari Lassiter, LB Jamal Hill and S Calen Bullock. Anderson is the star of the group, becoming the league’s highest-paid defensive player and helping the Texans build the league’s best defense. Lassiter and Bullock are also key pieces of that defense, and Tank Dell has been a productive player on offense, when healthy. The Texans have become a contender in large part because of their defense, advancing to the divisional round in three consecutive seasons since hiring DeMeco Ryans, and drafting Anderson and C.J. Stroud.

Lions

Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff swapped teams in 2021. | David Reginek-Imagn Images

March 2021: Traded Matthew Stafford to the Rams in 2021 for two first-round picks, a third-round pick and QB Jared Goff.

What happened next: The Rams immediately won a Super Bowl with Stafford. The Lions used the picks to draft WR Jameson Williams, RB Jahmyr Gibbs, TE Sam LaPorta, DT Brodric Martin, S Ifeatu Melifonwu and DE Josh Pascal. These picks, along with the hiring of Dan Campbell and Jared Goff regaining his confidence, helped the Lions become contenders again and reach the NFC championship game in 2023.

Jets

July 2020: Traded Jamal Adams and a fourth-round pick to the Seahawks for two first-round picks, a third-round pick and S Bradley McDougald

What happened next: The Jets used the two first-round picks to select OL Alijah Vera-Tucker and WR Garrett Wilson, while the Seahawks used the fourth-round pick on Coby Bryant. Both Wilson and Vera-Tucker, who left for the Patriots in free agency, have been productive for the Jets, but the Jets remain one of the league’s cellar-dwellers.

Jaguars

October 2019: Traded Jalen Ramsey to the Rams for two first-round picks and a fourth-round pick.

What happened next: Ramsey helped the Rams win a Super Bowl two years later, while the Jaguars used their picks on K’Lavon Chaisson and Travis Ettiene Jr., two players no longer with the team. They used their fourth-rounder to trade up for Jordan Smith, who is out of the NFL.

Dolphins

August 2019: Traded Laremy Tunsil, Kenny Stills, and fourth- and sixth-round picks to the Texans for two first-round picks, a second-round pick, OL Julién Davenport and CB Johnson Bademosi.

What happened next: The Dolphins used the picks to draft or trade for WR Tyreek Hill, LB Bradley Chubb, CB Noah Igbinoghene, OL Solomon Kindley, WR Jaylen Waddle, S Jevon Holland, LB Channing Tindall, WR Erik Ezukanma, S Dante Trader Jr. The Dolphins made the postseason a couple times with this core, but did not win any playoff games. Trader is the lone player that remains with the team.

Raiders

The Raiders traded Khalil Mack to the bears after a contract holdout. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

September 2018: Traded Khalil Mack, a second- and seventh-round picks to the Bears for two first-round picks, a third-round pick and a sixth-round selection.

What happened next: The Raiders used the draft picks on RB Josh Jacobs, CB Blessuan Austin, CB Damon Arnette, WR Bryan Edwards. All four players are no longer with the Raiders, who have continued to struggle as a franchise since their last Super Bowl appearance in 2022.

Broncos

Month Year: Traded Jay Cutler and a fifth-round pick to the Bears for two first-round picks and a third-round pick.

What happened next: The Broncos used the picks on DE Robert Ayers, WR Demaryius Thomas, WR Eric Decker and QB Tim Tebow. Decker and the late Demaryius Thomas played pivotal roles in the Broncos’ success after signing Peyton Manning in free agency in 2012. Thomas helped them win Super Bowl 50, and was posthumously inducted into the Broncos Ring of Fame in 2025.

Saints

March 2002: Traded Ricky Williams to the Dolphins for two first-round picks.

What happened next: The Saints used the picks on DE Charles Grant and DT Johnathan Sullivan. Grant played for the Saints from 2002 to ‘09, while Sullivan lasted three seasons with the team.

Jets

Keyshawn Johnson won a Super Bowl after the Buccaneers traded him to the Jets. | MPS-Imagn Images

April 2000: Traded Keyshawn Johnson to the Buccaneers in 2000 for two first-round picks.

What happened next: The Buccaneers would win a Super Bowl with Johnson, while the Jets would use the first-round picks on edge John Abraham and TE Anthony Becht. Abraham spent six seasons with the Jets and was a first-team All-Pro in 2001 with them while Becht played for New York for five years. The Jets made the postseason three times during their tenures in New York.

How the Browns return in Myles Garrett trade stacks up

It’s too soon to come to a conclusion on the Jets trading Gardner and the Cowboys trading Parsons. Outside of those trades and the Cowboys in the historic Herschel Walker trade, the most successful teams that have traded players for first-round picks are the ones that have dealt quarterbacks. This ironically includes the Texans, who somehow got the Browns to give them three first-round picks in the abominable Deshaun Watson trade . The Seahawks have won the Super Bowl since trading Russell Wilson while the Texans and Lions have become playoff contenders since trading Watson and Matthew Stafford. Outside of Stafford, who has solidified himself as a Hall of Fame quarterback with the Rams, these moves worked because the Seahawks and Texans were better off without Wilson and Watson.

The Browns are not better off with Garrett, who was not in a contract stalemate and had not requested a trade. Garrett is also better than all the veterans that were traded for multiple first-round picks. In acquiring Verse, they do get a proven player who has been productive on the field. For as good as Verse has been through two seasons, he simply does not compare to Garrett, a two-time Defensive Player of the Year.

Even if Verse consistently puts up double-digit sacks as a Brown, that doesn’t necessarily validate the Browns moving on from a generational player. Sure, Verse might fit the Browns timeline better, but Garrett hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down. He just broke the NFL sack record. As the Bears, Patriots and Jaguars showed in 2025, turnarounds can happen quickly in the NFL. If the Browns are ready to contend in a year or two, wouldn’t it be easier to reach their goals with Garrett?

Cleveland did receive three picks, including the Rams’ first-rounder next year, in the deal. That doesn’t mean the picks will be hits. The Jets, Jaguars and Raiders each traded star defenders for multiple first-rounders. The Jets still hold the NFL’s longest playoff drought, and the Raiders and Jaguars do not have any players from those trades on their teams.

For the Browns, none of it matters if they do not land on the right quarterback in next year’s draft. Having an extra first-rounder could give the Browns the leverage to trade up in a promising 2027 quarterback class , but if quarterback-needy teams are ahead of the Browns, they probably aren’t passing up the quarterback they desire next season for an extra first-rounder that is expected to be a late selection.

Ultimately, the Browns have taken the risk by trading one of their greatest players ever. The question will be if they can capitalize on this move to alter the course of the franchise for the better. Given the team’s history, it’s hard to bet on it.

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