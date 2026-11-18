Former Florida State Seminoles linebacker Ernie Sims was no stranger to taking away the opposing team's dreams and will to play the game when lined up on the other side of the line of scrimmage. Now, as interim defensive coordinator, he aims to do just that and was very candid about his defense's goals heading into NC State this weekend, with bowl hopes on the line.

"We all know he's a really good quarterback. My message to the players is that we're going to punish and we're going to affect the quarterback," Sims said of the Wolfpack's CJ Bailey.

Bailey has over 2.2k passing yards and 14 touchdowns to five interceptions this season, but Sims wants to make the Texas native question whether or not he wants to line up inside Doak Campbell Stadium or any stadium, for that matter.

Sims Wants to Crush Dreams

Nov 7, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) sits during the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When asked about the NC State offense, Sims stuck to his usual demeanor, one FSU fans will remember from his playing days in the 2000's.

He was calculated, matter-of-fact, and straight to the point about his objective this Saturday.

"We're going to test his will, and we're going to find out if he wants to have his dream of making it to the NFL," Sims continued.

Since interim head coach Rick Stockstill and Sims were elevated to their current positions, the Seminoles have gone on a two-game road winning streak, a feat that hadn't happened since 2023. NC State is another hurdle on the path to a Florida State postseason.

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Florida State's Home Stretch Won't Come Without Its Challenges

Nov 7, 2026; Chestnut Hill, MA, USA; Florida State Seminoles interim head coach Rick Stockstill looks on during the second half against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Wolfpack have won four straight in the series, including a 21-11 victory in Raleigh last season. NC State hired former quarterback Philip Rivers as its next head coach last week, and interim coach Todd Goebbel will lead the team Saturday.

The Seminoles will also be undermanned in the defensive secondary with both Ja'Bril Rawls and Quindarrius Jones questionable.

Stockstill said on Monday that promising defensive tackle Kevin Wynn will likely miss time for a "few weeks," adding another layer to NC State's offense, which sits slightly above the middle of the pack in the country.

NC State ranks 59th nationally and 10th in the ACC in total offense, averaging 389.6 yards per game through 10 games.

Regardless, Florida State has allowed 17 points and 313 yards per game since Sims took over as DC. Whether or not NFL aspirations will be allowed on Saturday inside Doak Campbell Stadium will be up to the players on the field.

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