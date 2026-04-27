Ex-FSU Running Back Accepts Invite to 49ers Rookie Minicamp

The path to the NFL doesn’t always run through Draft Weekend, and for numerous former Florida State Seminoles, it’s just getting started.

After going undrafted this past weekend, one former FSU running back has already accepted a rookie minicamp invite with the Tennessee Titans and will add another opportunity with the San Francisco 49ers.

Florida State Running Back Roydell Williams to Attend 49ers Rookie Minicamp

Aug 24, 2024; Dublin, IRL; Florida State University running back Roydell Williams is tackled by Trenilyas Tatum and Kyle Efford of Georgia Tech at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tom Maher/INPHO via Imagn Images | Tom Maher/INPHO via Imagn Images

Former Florida State running back Roydell Williams didn't hear his name called last weekend, but that hasn't calmed NFL franchises from showing interest in the Hueytown, Alabama, native. The 5'10', 223-pound running back has reportedly accepted an invitation to the San Francisco 49ers Rookie Minicamp, which is set to take place in May.

UPDATE: FSU RB Roydell Williams has been invited to the 49ers rookie minicamp and will attend. https://t.co/oS85f6Wfc3 — Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) April 27, 2026

The two-year standout at Florida State could find himself headed to the Bay Area after a 2025 season that was less than ideal, which only saw him participate in seven games. His redshirt senior campaign in Tallahassee was limited due to injury, but he still showed flashes of the downhill ability that made him a rotational piece in a crowded backfield.

At his best, Williams has been a reliable between-the-tackles runner capable of handling short-yardage situations while also contributing in pass protection and on special teams.

Opportunity in a Defined Backfield

Nov 21, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) transfers the ball to running back Roydell Williams (5) during the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

San Francisco added former Indiana running back Kaelon Black in the third round (No. 90 overall) this past cycle and will return All-Pro Christian McCaffrey as it looks to make another run at the AFC West this season. Outside of Black, Williams would be the only running back addition, as the 49ers have yet to sign an undrafted free agent at the position.

The team has recently been pursuing adding physical runners and depth behind McCaffrey. Williams' frame and playing style could fit into what head coach Kyle Shanahan is prioritizing in the run game.

While the path will be competitive, minicamp offers an early opportunity for him to carve out a role, particularly on special teams, as he begins to make his case to an NFL franchise. For players in Williams’ position, his versatility, experience, and determination often become decisive factors throughout training camp.

If Williams were to make the roster, he would join former Florida State defensive back Renardo Green and linebacker Tatum Bethune in San Francisco, adding another Seminole presence to the 49ers’ locker room.

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