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How Much Money Will Every First-Round Pick Make As a Rookie?

There are a wide range of salaries for first-round picks.
Eva Geitheim|
As the No. 1 pick, Fernando Mendoza is the highest-paid player among the 2026 rookie class.
As the No. 1 pick, Fernando Mendoza is the highest-paid player among the 2026 rookie class. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

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There are countless reasons players prefer to be first-round picks. The prestige. The recognition as one of the best players of their class. Less time waiting to hear their name called. More chances to succeed.

It also doesn’t hurt that they earn significantly higher paydays than players taken in the later rounds.

First-round picks are signed to four-year contracts, which include a fifth-year option. The contracts for first-round picks are also fully guaranteed—which is typically not the case for players drafted in the later rounds.

Here’s a look at how much every player selected in the first round of the draft this year will make.

How much every 2026 first-round pick makes on their rookie contract

Pick Number

Total contract value

Player selected

No. 1

$57,271,500

QB Fernando Mendoza

No. 2

$54,675,584

Edge David Bailey

No. 3

$53,023,666

RB Jeremiyah Love

No. 4

$51,135,704

WR Carnell Tate

No. 5

$47,831,802

LB Arvell Reese

No. 6

$41,931,992

CB Mansoor Delane

No. 7

$37,212,138

LB Sonny Styles

No. 8

$32,492,288

WR Jordyn Tyson

No. 9

$32,256,026

OL Spencer Fano

No. 10

$30,958,330

OL Francis Mauigoa

No. 11

$28,952,410

OL Kadyn Proctor

No. 12

$26,120,482

S Caleb Downs

No. 13

$25,412,508

QB Ty Simpson

No. 14

$24,232,552

OG Vega Ioane

No. 15

$23,760,590

Edge Rueben Bain Jr.

No. 16

$22,344,604

TE Kenyon Sadiq

No. 17

$21,872,616

OL Blake Miller

No. 18

$21,282,642

DT Caleb Banks

No. 19

$20,928,640

OL Monroe Freeling

No. 20

$20,810,658

WR Makai Lemon

No. 21

$20,692,654

OL Max Iheanachor

No. 22

$20,456,656

Edge Akheem Mesidor

No. 23

$20,220,666

Edge Malachi Lawrence

No. 24

$19,748,678

WR K.C. Concepcion

No. 25

$19,512,698

S Dillon Thieneman

No. 26

$19,276,668

OG Keylan Rutledge

No. 27

$19,040,710

CB Chris Johnson

No. 28

$18,922,710

OL Caleb Lomu

No. 29

$17,975,848

DT Peter Woods

No. 30

$17,474,424

WR Omar Cooper Jr.

No. 31

$17,054,400

Edge Keldrick Faulk

No. 32

$16,783,950

RB Jadarian Price

Related: How Rookie Contracts Work in the NFL, Including Salary and Length

There is a wide range of total contract value for first-round picks, between $16.78 million for No. 32 pick Jadarian Price to $57.21 million for No. 1 choice Fernando Mendoza.

Only the top four picks in this draft make $50 million or more over their first four NFL seasons—Mendoza, David Bailey, Jeremiyah Love and Carnell Tate. The drop-off is steep over the first 10 picks. The No. 10 pick in the draft makes over $20 million less than each of the first four picks. From there on, there is no more than a $3 million difference between each pick.

Mendoza is the highest-paid rookie with over a $57.21 million deal, while the second quarterback taken off the board, Ty Simpson, is making less than half of that at $25.41 million.

The contract for Love made the Cardinals’ decision to take a running back at No. 3 particularly interesting. Love will now make $53,023,666 over four years ($13.26 million per year), which gives him the most guaranteed money at the position. He is making over $15 million more in guaranteed money over the life of his deal than Saquon Barkley, whose current contract comes with $36 million in guarantees. Barkley, James Cook and fellow rookie Ashton Jeanty are the only running backs making $30 million or more in guaranteed money. Love is the seventh-highest paid running back on a per-year basis, only trailing Barkley, Cook, Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry, Kenneth Walker III, Breece Hall and Jonathan Taylor.

How much did first-round picks make last year?

The payday for first-round picks has risen significantly over the past 365 days. Last year, No. 1 pick Cam Ward signed a deal worth $48.8 million over four years. Mendoza is making nearly $10 million more a year later.

In 2025, the contract values for first-round picks ranged from $14.7 million to $48.8 million. The top five picks earned more than $40 million on their rookie deals, and the top 15 picks each made at least $20 million on their contracts.

How much do other drafted rookies make?

There is much less separation in rookie contracts between Rounds 2-7. Picks 33 to 49 in the second round make between $10 million to $13.4 million. All players drafted in the top 100 receive a contract of at least $6.6 million. All players selected after the No. 100 pick receive a contract worth a total of $4.3 million to $5.6 million.

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Eva Geitheim
EVA GEITHEIM

Eva Geitheim is an NFL writer at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in December 2024, she wrote for Newsweek, Gymnastics Now and Dodgers Nation. A Bay Area native, she has a bachelor’s in communications from UCLA. When not writing, she can be found baking or rewatching Gilmore Girls.

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