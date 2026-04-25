How Much Money Will Every First-Round Pick Make As a Rookie?

First-Round Grades | Day 2 Mock Draft | Best Available Players | Fernando Mendoza is Tom Brady’s successor | Ty Simpson will test Sean McVay | Cardinals made the right pick

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There are countless reasons players prefer to be first-round picks. The prestige. The recognition as one of the best players of their class. Less time waiting to hear their name called. More chances to succeed.

It also doesn’t hurt that they earn significantly higher paydays than players taken in the later rounds.

First-round picks are signed to four-year contracts, which include a fifth-year option. The contracts for first-round picks are also fully guaranteed—which is typically not the case for players drafted in the later rounds.

Here’s a look at how much every player selected in the first round of the draft this year will make.

How much every 2026 first-round pick makes on their rookie contract

Pick Number Total contract value Player selected No. 1 $57,271,500 QB Fernando Mendoza No. 2 $54,675,584 Edge David Bailey No. 3 $53,023,666 RB Jeremiyah Love No. 4 $51,135,704 WR Carnell Tate No. 5 $47,831,802 LB Arvell Reese No. 6 $41,931,992 CB Mansoor Delane No. 7 $37,212,138 LB Sonny Styles No. 8 $32,492,288 WR Jordyn Tyson No. 9 $32,256,026 OL Spencer Fano No. 10 $30,958,330 OL Francis Mauigoa No. 11 $28,952,410 OL Kadyn Proctor No. 12 $26,120,482 S Caleb Downs No. 13 $25,412,508 QB Ty Simpson No. 14 $24,232,552 OG Vega Ioane No. 15 $23,760,590 Edge Rueben Bain Jr. No. 16 $22,344,604 TE Kenyon Sadiq No. 17 $21,872,616 OL Blake Miller No. 18 $21,282,642 DT Caleb Banks No. 19 $20,928,640 OL Monroe Freeling No. 20 $20,810,658 WR Makai Lemon No. 21 $20,692,654 OL Max Iheanachor No. 22 $20,456,656 Edge Akheem Mesidor No. 23 $20,220,666 Edge Malachi Lawrence No. 24 $19,748,678 WR K.C. Concepcion No. 25 $19,512,698 S Dillon Thieneman No. 26 $19,276,668 OG Keylan Rutledge No. 27 $19,040,710 CB Chris Johnson No. 28 $18,922,710 OL Caleb Lomu No. 29 $17,975,848 DT Peter Woods No. 30 $17,474,424 WR Omar Cooper Jr. No. 31 $17,054,400 Edge Keldrick Faulk No. 32 $16,783,950 RB Jadarian Price

There is a wide range of total contract value for first-round picks, between $16.78 million for No. 32 pick Jadarian Price to $57.21 million for No. 1 choice Fernando Mendoza.

Only the top four picks in this draft make $50 million or more over their first four NFL seasons—Mendoza, David Bailey, Jeremiyah Love and Carnell Tate. The drop-off is steep over the first 10 picks. The No. 10 pick in the draft makes over $20 million less than each of the first four picks. From there on, there is no more than a $3 million difference between each pick.

Mendoza is the highest-paid rookie with over a $57.21 million deal, while the second quarterback taken off the board, Ty Simpson, is making less than half of that at $25.41 million.

The contract for Love made the Cardinals’ decision to take a running back at No. 3 particularly interesting. Love will now make $53,023,666 over four years ($13.26 million per year), which gives him the most guaranteed money at the position. He is making over $15 million more in guaranteed money over the life of his deal than Saquon Barkley, whose current contract comes with $36 million in guarantees. Barkley, James Cook and fellow rookie Ashton Jeanty are the only running backs making $30 million or more in guaranteed money. Love is the seventh-highest paid running back on a per-year basis, only trailing Barkley, Cook, Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry, Kenneth Walker III, Breece Hall and Jonathan Taylor.

How much did first-round picks make last year?

The payday for first-round picks has risen significantly over the past 365 days. Last year, No. 1 pick Cam Ward signed a deal worth $48.8 million over four years. Mendoza is making nearly $10 million more a year later.

In 2025, the contract values for first-round picks ranged from $14.7 million to $48.8 million. The top five picks earned more than $40 million on their rookie deals, and the top 15 picks each made at least $20 million on their contracts.

How much do other drafted rookies make?

There is much less separation in rookie contracts between Rounds 2-7. Picks 33 to 49 in the second round make between $10 million to $13.4 million. All players drafted in the top 100 receive a contract of at least $6.6 million. All players selected after the No. 100 pick receive a contract worth a total of $4.3 million to $5.6 million.

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