Former Florida State Standout Lands With Jets in Fourth Round of 2026 NFL Draft

After a winding collegiate career, one former Florida State player heard his name called on Saturday with the 2026 NFL Draft weekend well underway. The Havana, Florida, native will be headed to the Northeast as the New York Jets selected defensive tackle Darrell Jackson, Jr., in the fourth round with the No. 103 pick overall.

Jackson became Florida State’s 303rd all-time NFL Draft selection, with 217 of those picks coming during the Seminoles’ current streak dating back to 1984.

Size, Disruption, and Upside

Nov 2, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr (6) pursues North Carolina Tarheels running back Davion Gause (21) in the second quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Myers-Imagn Images | Robert Myers-Imagn Images

Measuring in at 6,5', 315 pounds with 34-inch arms and 11-inch hands, Jackson’s size alone made him an intriguing option for teams looking to anchor the interior.

The former Miami Hurricane started 24 games during his time at Florida State, totaling 77 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, a pass breakup, and a forced fumble while earning All-ACC honorable mention honors in 2024-25. In five collegiate seasons, Jackson has played in 50 games and totaled 129 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks.

While the production doesn’t jump off the page compared to some of the top defensive tackles in this class, Jackson consistently showed flashes of disruption that translated beyond the stat sheet.

"While he’s an enormous interior presence with impressive physical features, Jackson’s inconsistencies are partially rooted in flawed fundamentals and technique," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote of Jackson. "He could see vast improvement in his shed-and-control with quicker hands, improved upper-body power, and a full-time move to odd-front end. The tape is uneven, with an average backup floor, but Jackson’s size and length could be considered unmined gold by some teams."

Jets Continue to Build in the Trenches

Nov 23, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Darrell Jackson Jr. (6) prepares for the snap during the first quarter against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

With former Florida State star Jermaine Johnson II taking his talents to the Tennessee Titans, the Jets looked to bolster their defensive front, taking Texas Tech edge defender David Bailey with the No. 2 pick overall.

Jackson is expected to factor into the Jets’ defensive line rotation much like he did at Florida State, as a space-eating interior presence, tasked with anchoring against the run and freeing up playmakers around him.

Prior to selecting Jackson, the Jets added tight end Kenyon Sadiq (No. 16), wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (No. 30), and D’Angelo Ponds (No. 50). The Jets entered the draft with nine total picks and have two seventh-round picks remaining at No. 228 and No. 224.

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