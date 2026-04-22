Fans Push Back After FSU Football Names Ashton Daniels as QB1

The Florida State Seminoles named Auburn transfer quarterback Ashton Daniels QB1 on Tuesday after an over a month-long spring camp in which the coaching staff was insistent that the battle between him and quarterback Kevin Sperry was too close to call, although the decision would be made before the Seminoles enter fall camp.

There was a mixed bag of reactions that poured in over the news, ranging from the negative side of social media, largely dissatisfied with the call, to the side of the fan base who stand in the middle of modest optimism, and the growing fringe section that has started down a trail of apathy toward the program.

In short, the negative reactions overwhelmed the decision, dating back to when FSU acquired him from the NCAA Transfer Portal in early January.

Ashton Daniels Transfers to Florida State

Nov 1, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the fourth quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Calling for the head coach's job isn't really anything new across college football, but those voices behind keyboards aimed at Mike Norvell have gotten louder and louder following back-to-back losing seasons.

It guarantees that mike will be fired which is the best thing to come out of this — Jimbo Fishers Burner (@Jameis838863) January 6, 2026

"I have never felt so apathetic towards an upcoming season," one posted on Reddit. "Even more checked out than I was last year. At the very least, Tommy had some fun soundbites," added another.

Is Florida State Suffering Portal Fatigue?

Sep 6, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell speaks to safety Earl Little Jr. (0) during the second half against the East Texas A&M Lions at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

One reason for the frustration is that, since star quarterback Jordan Travis helped lead the team to a bowl victory over Oklahoma and followed it with an ACC Championship run, Florida State has taken a downturn, with many fans pointing to the mercenary-style quarterback hires over the past three years.

It's literally the same formula.



- DJ Uiagalelei Sr 1 yr player

Lost his job & transferred to FSU

(Everyone knows who he was)



- Tommy Castellanos Sr 1 yr Player

Lost his job & transferred to FSU

(Everyone knows who he was)



Ashton Daniels Sr 1 yr Player

Lost his job &… — TraditioNole (@TraditiNole) April 21, 2026

To be fair, Travis was also a transfer who joined the program under the previous regime and beat out a one-and-done transfer, Mackenzie Milton, for the job before becoming a household name, and fans were asking whether that was (and still should be) the case with the other quarterbacks on the roster.

Fans Push Back on ‘Competition’ Narrative After Daniels Named QB1

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell gestures against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Some fans were not happy with the illusion that the staff gave, although not many of us in the media were allowed a deeper look by the program to help dig through the weeds of spring.

"Why give the illusion of a true QB competition if there never was one?" One fan wrote. "I feel like just last week Mike said he wasn’t settled on one, so what changed between this week and last? Spring ball has been over

y'all should have waited through fall camp and let that JUCO kid get a run in pads---and have a fair evaluation of all 3.

Think you would learn after the last 2 trainwrecks at QB. — Will Crist (@wc56alpha) April 21, 2026

Even Florida State legend Antonio Cromartie weighed in on the noise, stating that FSU should've waited for top JUCO transfer Malachi Marshall get on campus to compete. A full evaluation of Marshall won't be able to happen until the fall.

Didn’t know you could win in the spring!!! And you have MM coming in the summer to compete so how is it we name a starter. — COACH ANTONIO CROMARTIE (@CRO31) April 21, 2026

Reasons For Optimism

Ashton Daniels | Instagram.com

There are a few reasons to be optimistic, even if the online reaction has been less enthusiastic. However, most reactions have leaned more towards measured acceptance than excitement.

Everyone on here being negative when they haven’t even seen the guy play for the team yet. FSU Twitter never disappoints. — Vanessa Coniglio (@VanessaConiglio) April 21, 2026

Some fans have taken a "wait and see" approach, while others have tempered their expectations for 2026.

Ashton Daniels QB1 for FSU… no Heisman in the foreseeable future but I can get behind it — Montana | ⚡️🪓🍢 (@montanabraves) April 21, 2026

Of course the FSU haters and trolls are out in force. They will all come to heal like good dogs as we progress this season. For me, I am excited and looking forward to the year. LETS GO NOLES!!!!! pic.twitter.com/0BXV0UlKPB — BIgRagu232323 (@BowdensFlipFone) April 21, 2026

Although even positive responses tend to lean toward the negative side, some believe that going with the safe bet is the best decision given the perceived hot seat Norvell is in in Tallahassee.

Is this Mike Norvell’s best decision in a couple of years? 🤔@Ballou1010xl breaks down the news after Norvell announced Ashton Daniels as the starter.



Watch the full segment NOW ⬇️ https://t.co/nffKSbqh77#Seminoles | #FSU pic.twitter.com/ClUymswIfS — 1010 XL / 92.5 FM (@1010XL) April 22, 2026

Going with the experienced starter and letting the chips fall may just be the best bet, although, by and large, the fan base will continue to sharpen their pitchforks until the winning expectation is met.

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