Fans Push Back After FSU Football Names Ashton Daniels as QB1
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The Florida State Seminoles named Auburn transfer quarterback Ashton Daniels QB1 on Tuesday after an over a month-long spring camp in which the coaching staff was insistent that the battle between him and quarterback Kevin Sperry was too close to call, although the decision would be made before the Seminoles enter fall camp.
There was a mixed bag of reactions that poured in over the news, ranging from the negative side of social media, largely dissatisfied with the call, to the side of the fan base who stand in the middle of modest optimism, and the growing fringe section that has started down a trail of apathy toward the program.
In short, the negative reactions overwhelmed the decision, dating back to when FSU acquired him from the NCAA Transfer Portal in early January.
Ashton Daniels Transfers to Florida State
Calling for the head coach's job isn't really anything new across college football, but those voices behind keyboards aimed at Mike Norvell have gotten louder and louder following back-to-back losing seasons.
"I have never felt so apathetic towards an upcoming season," one posted on Reddit. "Even more checked out than I was last year. At the very least, Tommy had some fun soundbites," added another.
Is Florida State Suffering Portal Fatigue?
One reason for the frustration is that, since star quarterback Jordan Travis helped lead the team to a bowl victory over Oklahoma and followed it with an ACC Championship run, Florida State has taken a downturn, with many fans pointing to the mercenary-style quarterback hires over the past three years.
To be fair, Travis was also a transfer who joined the program under the previous regime and beat out a one-and-done transfer, Mackenzie Milton, for the job before becoming a household name, and fans were asking whether that was (and still should be) the case with the other quarterbacks on the roster.
Fans Push Back on ‘Competition’ Narrative After Daniels Named QB1
Some fans were not happy with the illusion that the staff gave, although not many of us in the media were allowed a deeper look by the program to help dig through the weeds of spring.
"Why give the illusion of a true QB competition if there never was one?" One fan wrote. "I feel like just last week Mike said he wasn’t settled on one, so what changed between this week and last? Spring ball has been over
Even Florida State legend Antonio Cromartie weighed in on the noise, stating that FSU should've waited for top JUCO transfer Malachi Marshall get on campus to compete. A full evaluation of Marshall won't be able to happen until the fall.
Reasons For Optimism
There are a few reasons to be optimistic, even if the online reaction has been less enthusiastic. However, most reactions have leaned more towards measured acceptance than excitement.
Some fans have taken a "wait and see" approach, while others have tempered their expectations for 2026.
Although even positive responses tend to lean toward the negative side, some believe that going with the safe bet is the best decision given the perceived hot seat Norvell is in in Tallahassee.
Going with the experienced starter and letting the chips fall may just be the best bet, although, by and large, the fan base will continue to sharpen their pitchforks until the winning expectation is met.
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Tommy Mire joined NoleGameday in 2023 as a writer and editor. He initially worked as lead voice at SBNation's Tomahawk Nation and contributes to football, NFL and recruiting coverage. Connect with Tommy on Twitter at @TommyM3IIIFollow TommyM3III