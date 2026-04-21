FSU Football Names Starting Quarterback Ahead Of 2026 Season

Head coach Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles didn't wait long into summer workouts to finalize one of the most important roster decisions heading into 2026. Throughout 15 practices, Seminole fans have been weighing who will ultimately take snaps under center this fall, as both Auburn transfer Ashton Daniels and redshirt freshman Kevin Sperry went through a legitimate battle.

Florida State Names Daniels as QB1

Ashton Daniels | Instagram.com

On Tuesday, the Seminoles announced via social media in a simple post that redshirt senior Ashton Daniels would get the starting nod heading into fall camp.

"QB1"

Norvell and staff have previously stated that the quarterback competition remained close throughout spring and that they were getting close before breaking into summer workouts.

"You watch those guys as they compete with each other, you're getting guys that are excited for one another, and that's really what you want to have as a team," offensive coordinator Tim Harris Jr. said to the media during spring camp. "For us overall, when you're looking at that position, we feel like we're in a really good spot as we head into our last practice and then into the summer."

A veteran with experience at Stanford and Auburn, Daniels spent most of his time with the Tigers in a backup role but did make three starts. Across four appearances, he completed 68 of 119 passes for 797 yards, throwing three touchdowns with two interceptions, while adding 280 rushing yards and two scores on 63 carries.

Daniels getting the starting nod marks the third year in a row that Norvell has brought in a quarterback through the NCAA Transfer Portal who has won the position, although his track record includes mixed results. McKenzie Milton, DJ Uiagalelei, and Tommy Castellanos were all transfers in the Norvell.

“We’re going to come back in fall camp, and somebody’s going to go first. And whoever’s not going first is going to be competing to beat a guy out," Norvell said at the conclusion of spring. “At the end of the day, that’s where the game of football is. You compete with each other. And I’ve seen that. I’m excited about it.”

The Seminoles open up their season at home against New Mexico State on August 29, with Daniels now firmly in the driver's seat of the offense.

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