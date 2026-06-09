Former Florida State Star Signed by Super Bowl Champions

The Seattle Seahawks continue to make roster moves throughout the offseason and have added (and released) a few former Florida State Seminoles ahead of the 2026 season. Seattle released former FSU star running back Cam Akers in April and added defensive end Marvin Jones, Jr., in early May.

Now, another former Florida State star will get his next NFL opportunity in the Emerald City.

Offensive Lineman Bobby Hart Adds Veteran Depth in Seattle

Buffalo offensive lineman Bobby Hart (68) blocks the Colts Grover Stewart (90), left, giving quarterback Case Keenum (18) a clean pocket to throw from during the Bills 27-24 win over Indianapolis in their preseason game Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. | Shawn Dowd / USA TODAY NETWORK

Per ESPN's Brady Henderson, former Florida State offensive lineman Bobby Hart is getting another NFL opportunity, this time with the Seattle Seahawks, as the reigning Super Bowl champions continue adding depth up front.

"The Seahawks announced they've signed veteran OT Bobby Hart and waived rookie WR Levi Wentz. ︀︀ ︀︀Hart, 31, has made 75 starts since entering the NFL as a seventh-round pick by the Giants in 2015. That includes eight starts in 2025 with the Chargers," Henderson wrote. "Seattle signed Wentz as a UDFA."

The Seahawks announced they've signed veteran OT Bobby Hart and waived rookie WR Levi Wentz.



Hart, 31, has made 75 starts since entering the NFL as a seventh-round pick by the Giants in 2015. That includes eight starts in 2025 with the Chargers.



Seattle signed Wentz as a UDFA. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) June 8, 2026

The Seahawks enter 2026 with several returning pieces along the offensive line, but given the depth and projected starters, Hart's experience makes him a logical addition for a team looking to protect its investment in a roster fresh off a Super Bowl victory.

Hart’s NFL Career Continues With Another Opportunity

Jan 1, 2015; Pasadena, CA, USA; Florida State Seminoles right tackle Bobby Hart (51) against the Oregon Ducks in the 2015 Rose Bowl college football game at Rose Bowl. Oregon defeated Florida State 59-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Hart, who played at FSU from 2011-14, was part of the Seminoles’ 2013 national championship team and started 37 games during his college career. He was later selected in the seventh round by the New York Giants in the 2015 NFL Draft and has since carved out a long NFL career with multiple stops with the Tennessee Titans, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, and the Los Angeles Chargers.

As a senior, Hart helped anchor one of the nation's most productive offenses, as Florida State averaged 33.7 points and 441.4 total yards per game while recording multiple 500-yard performances, including a 574-yard performance against a top-ranked defense at Louisville.

The St. Thomas Aquinas High School product has appeared in more than 100 NFL games during his career and started the majority of them, spending time with multiple franchises while earning a reputation as a veteran capable of providing experience up front.

At 31 years old, he is unlikely to be vying for a long-term starting role, but his experience could prove valuable for a Seattle team looking to maintain depth and stability along the offensive line while keeping quarterback Sam Darnold upright as they attempt to defend their Super Bowl title in 2026.

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