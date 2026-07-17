Mike Norvell Names 3 FSU Players Who Look ‘Night And Day’ Different

Florida State’s defensive line will feature plenty of new faces in 2026, but Mike Norvell has been particularly encouraged by three young returners this season.

Mandrell and Darryll Desir made an immediate impact as true freshmen last season, while Kevin Wynn used his first year in Tallahassee, Florida, to develop behind the scenes while dealing with injuries.

With fall camp approaching, Norvell says all three look “night and day” different from where they were a year ago.

The Difference Beyond Development

Sep 20, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Kent State Golden Flashes quarterback Dru DeShields (12) is hit as he throws the ball by Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Mandrell Desir (93) during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Norvell believes the difference extends well beyond their physical development. Their approach to growing into leadership roles complements the work they've put in this past offseason.

“You’ve got a couple of young guys in the Desir twins and (Kevin Wynn). It’s night and day from where they were a year ago, just in their conditioning, the way that they’re running, the mindset, the approach and the leadership," Norvell said during ACC Media Kickoff.

The physical changes are reflected on Florida State’s updated roster. Mandrell Desir added five pounds and is now listed at 270, while Darryll Desir dropped five pounds to 259.

Wynn made the biggest change of the three, shedding nine pounds to enter fall camp at 317.

Mandrell Desir played 12 games with two starts, recording 30 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, one pass breakup, and one forced fumble. Darryll Desir also appeared in 12 games with two starts, finishing with 23 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and one sack. Wynn played four games before redshirting due to injury and recorded one tackle and one pass breakup.

FSU's young defensive linemen are only a part of what Norvell highlighted up front.

Norvell Feels the Presence of FSU’s Veteran Linemen

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The Seminoles’ veteran presence and attention to detail are taking hold across a position group that welcomed several new faces this offseason.

“But then you also have some older guys. Daniel Lyons is going into his senior year and has been through it all. You really feel him within this football team," Norvell continued. "Deante McCray, a guy like Tae Diggs, who came in, had a sack in the first game against Alabama last year, and then got hurt and missed the rest of the season. But his urgency (and) having guys like that within the team, and then the newcomers that have joined it, it’s the importance of every detail of what we’re doing.”

For a defensive line blending promising young talent with veteran experience and several newcomers, Norvell believes the foundation begins with making every detail count.

Watch the Florida State defense and the rest of the 2026 squad when they kick off against New Mexico State on August 29.

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