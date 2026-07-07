Former Florida State Star Turned Neurosurgeon Joins NFLPA In Key Role

Former Florida State star safety Myron Rolle has worn many hats before and after donning the Garnet and Gold. From a neurosurgeon at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard, a Rhodes Scholar, to an NFL career with the Tennessee Titans.

Now, the Houston, Texas, native can add another box to his resume as it was announced on Monday that he will join the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) in a strategic advisory role.

Former NFL safety and Rhodes Scholar, Dr. Myron L. Rolle, has joined the NFLPA in a strategic advisory role focused on player health, brain cognition and preventive care across the player lifecycle.



The PA said Dr. Rolle will contribute his clinical expertise and research… pic.twitter.com/j36jWWIfla — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 6, 2026

Rolle Joins the NFLPA

Nov 4, 2006; Tallahassee, FL, USA: Florida State Seminoles safety (3) Myron Rolle hits Virginia Cavaliers tight end (86) Tom Santi as Seminoles linebackers (7) Buster Davis, and (83) Lawrence Timmons assist on the tackle during the 2nd quarter at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, FL. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2006 Jason Parkhurst | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“As a former player who now treats complex neurological conditions, Dr. Rolle brings a rare combination of lived experience, medical authority, and a deep commitment to service,” NFLPA medical director Thom Mayer said, per the release. “He understands both the demands of the game and the science required to safeguard those who play it. His voice will strengthen our work and expand our capacity to advocate for players’ health and safety.”

Rolle seems to be the living embodiment of the criteria of what it means to be a Seminole as he continues to shine.

Taking It a Step Further

Oct 25, 2008; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida State safety Myron Rolle (3) celebrates with fans in the stands after the Siminoles defeated the Hokies 30-20 at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While supporting research, education, and policy recommendations on neurological health, cognitive performance, and behavioral health for active and former players, he will also serve as an advisor to the Mackey-White Health and Safety Committee.

"Dr. Rolle will contribute his clinical expertise and research leadership to several key areas of the NFLPA, including the Mackey-White Health and Safety Committee, where he will help guide efforts to protect and enhance the well-being of players during and after their professional careers."

From the NFLPA website:

"The NFLPA has a long history of protecting the health, safety and financial future of its more than 2,000 player members, who are the backbone of North America's most popular and highest revenue-generating sport. Through a wide offering of programs, resources, and engagement opportunities, the NFLPA provides world-class service to players throughout their career lifecycle and builds solidarity to advocate on their behalf in the areas of healthcare, revenue, compensation, and working conditions. The current CBA will govern the sport through the 2030 season."

His standard for excellence was only highlighted by his time at Florida State.

He was the 2006 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year, a First Team All-American, ranked by Rivals as the 12th-best player and the top athlete overall coming out of high school in New Jersey.

Rolle was drafted in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Titans (207th overall) before announcing his decision to pursue a medical career in 2013.

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