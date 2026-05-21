Uncrustables Unseated: NFLPA Strikes New Partnership With Up-and-Coming PB&J Brand

The NFL and peanut butter-and-jelly sandwiches have a long, rich history. It was reported by The Athletic in 2023 that NFL teams consume a whopping 80,000 Uncrustables––the pre-packaged, crustless peanut butter-and-jelly sandwiches produced by Smuckers––each year.

That report highlighted the Broncos as the league’s largest consumer of Uncrustables, with the team going through around 700 per week. Almost 700 pounds of the beloved sandwiches are consumed weekly by NFL teams, who view the quick snack as an effective source of carbohydrates while also providing a small intake of protein.

Players absolutely love Uncrustables. Travis Kelce once said on his New Heights podcast that he eats them “probably more than I eat anything else in the world.” 49ers tight end George Kittle says he eats two on flights to road games and up to twice that amount on the ensuing flight home.

But now, Uncrustables may be on the way out, with a new competitor set to take center stage as the NFL’s premier PB&J product.

A new peanut butter-and-jelly sandwich brand has reached a partnership with the NFLPA to become exclusive PB&J brand of the Players Association. Jams, founded by a pair of Nashville-based entrepreneurs, launched in July 2025. Former NFL star J.J. Watt and current Bears quarterback Caleb Williams joined the brand’s ownership group, and now Jams will be available league-wide starting in the ‘26 season. The brand has also received support from the likes of Micah Parsons and C.J. Stroud.

What are the differences between Jams and Uncrustables?

The concept behind the PB&J competitors is effectively the same, though Jams is intended to be a more health-conscious option. The pre-packaged sandwiches contain more protein than Uncrustables while also containing no seed oils nor high-fructose corn syrup.

Uncrustables have six grams of protein in each sandwich, while Jams have 10 grams. Jams have a bit more calories than its rival, but have half the amount of added sugar.

Uncrustables has more flavors in its arsenal than Jams does, at least to this point. Consumers can get 15 varieties of Uncrustables, including classics such as grape, strawberry, raspberry and blackberry, but also chocolate-flavored hazelnut and honey. Jams, on the other hand, is limited to strawberry and mixed berry flavors.

The lack of seed oils is significant. On Thursday, new Titans coach Robert Saleh told reporters that the team removed all seed oils from the building in an effort to reduce inflammation and encourage players to consume less processed foods and more quality fats. Seed oils contain large amounts of omega-6 fatty acids. By removing seed oils from the building, the Titans are trying to reduce inflammation and improve muscle recovery for players.

It’s not just NFL players that are in on Jams, either. In addition to Watt and Williams, Jams has partnered with other top athletes including USWNT soccer star Alex Morgan.

But why are pre-packaged peanuty butter-and-jelly sandwiches so popular in the NFL? Well, they’re a quick, convenient snack that can give players a boost of energy and solid nutrients. Because Jams are more health-focused than Uncrustables, it’s easy to see how they’ve secured a partnership with the NFLPA.

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