Former FSU Basketball Star To Sign Richest Contract in Toronto Raptors History
Another Florida State great is in line to get a massive contract extension.
Scottie Barnes, who has blossomed into one of the league's rising young stars, has agreed to a five-year maximum contract extension that could be worth up to $270 million, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. This would be the highest-paying contract in the history of the Toronto Raptors.
Barnes, who is still just 22 years old, made his first All-Star team in 2024 before an injury in his hand held him out for the remainder of the year. In just his third season in the NBA, he averaged 19.9 PPG, 8.2 RPG, and 6.1 APG, all being career-highs, as the Raptors traded away Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby to hand the reigns to the young superstar.
Florida State signed Barnes in the 2020 recruiting class and he entered Tallahassee as a top-10 prospect in the class. Despite his massive frame at 6'9", FSU and Leonard Hamilton played him at point guard, which had some growing pains. They still made the ACC Championship game and a Sweet 16 in what was a successful season overall.
After spending the 2020-21 season in Tallahassee, Barnes declared for the 2021 NBA Draft and was selected 4th overall by the Raptors, becoming the second-straight Seminole to go 4th overall in the draft, joining Patrick Williams to the Chicago Bulls the year prior.
Williams is a restricted free agent this summer and should be signing a new contract between $15-20 million annually if he gets his wish. Another former Seminole, Devin Vassell, signed his rookie extension contract last season with the San Antonio Spurs worth $135 million over five years.
Barnes will play out the last year of his rookie contract in the upcoming 2024-25 season before his new extension kicks in.
