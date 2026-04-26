FSU Football’s Tommy Castellanos Gets NFL Opportunity That Isn’t At QB

The 2026 NFL Draft didn't end up going in Florida State's favor. For the fourth time in the last seven years, the Seminoles only produced a single draft pick, as massive defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr. went off the board in the fourth round to the New York Jets.

Other than that, every former Seminole looking to make the leap to the professional level will have to take a much tougher path, fighting to impress NFL teams as undrafted free agents.

READ MORE: FSU Football Names Starting Quarterback Ahead Of 2026 Season

That includes Tommy Castellanos, who spent one season as Florida State's starting quarterback in 2025. Castellanos had some notable highs, but he also struggled immensely down the stretch of the season as the program failed to qualify for a bowl game for the second straight year.

There was a possibility of Castellanos returning to Tallahassee for a final year. However, his waiver was denied by the NCAA, leading the dynamic athlete to pursue a career at the next level.

Castellanos is willing to do anything to stick with an NFL team, and that includes staying flexible to switching positions.

Two NFL Franchises Working Out Tommy Castellanos As A Wide Receiver

Nov 1, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) celebrates a touchdown during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Less than 24 hours after the conclusion of the draft, teams are looking into Castellanos.

Two franchises - the Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins - have invited Castellanos to their rookie minicamps. However, there's a twist.

Castellanos won't be throwing the ball. Instead, the Titans and Dolphins want to see him catch it as they'll be trying him out as a wide receiver.

UPDATE: The Titans are bringing Castellanos in as a wide receiver prospect. https://t.co/LWstt9iOcc — Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) April 26, 2026

Florida State QB Tommy Castellanos will also attend the Dolphins' rookie minicamp after getting an invite.



Castellanos has ties with Jeff Hafley after playing for him in 2023 at Boston College. He became the first player in Eagles' history to throw for over 2,000 yards and rush… — Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) April 26, 2026

It's an intriguing move as Castellanos is an exceptional athlete when he's healthy. His size and inconsistency as a passer were always going to limit his ability to continue playing quarterback in the pros.

To his credit, Castellanos has prepared for this possibility. He even ran routes at Florida State's Pro Day, where he posted a 4.62 40-yard dash, a 4.52 20-yard shuttle, and a 31" vertical jump.

Castellanos does have a connection to the Miami Dolphins. The franchise hired Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley as its head coach in January. Hafley was the head coach at Boston College in 2023 when Castellanos put together an electric campaign, particularly as a scrambler.

The season marked Castellanos' debut at Boston College after transferring from UCF. He made sure to leave his mark. Castellanos became the first quarterback in program history to pass for 2,000+ yards and rush for 1,000+ yards in a single season.

In Tennessee, Castellanos will get an opportunity to try out alongside a former teammate. Running back Roydell Williams is also hoping to catch the Titans' eyes.

During his college career, Castellanos appeared in 38 games. He completed 477/816 passes for 6,449 yards with 48 touchdowns to 28 interceptions. Castellanos rushed 459 times for 1,984 yards and 24 more scores on the ground.

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