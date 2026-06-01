Former FSU Football Star Involved in Blockbuster NFL Trade

In what will likely go down as one of the biggest trades of the offseason, one former Florida State star is headed back to his home state. The move not only reshapes the outlook for two NFL franchises but also creates a homecoming opportunity for one of the league's prominent defenders.

Former Seminole Headed Home in Blockbuster Deal

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cleveland Browns are reportedly finalizing a blockbuster deal that will send former Seminoles defensive end Jared Verse to the Browns as part of an exchange for five-time First-Team All-Pro pass rusher Myles Garrett. Verse, a native of Dayton, Ohio, returns home after spending the first two seasons of his NFL career with the Los Angeles Rams.

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Bombshell: The #Browns are finalizing a trade of Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett to the #Rams in a shocker, sources tell me, @TomPelissero & @AdamSchefter.



Cleveland would send Garrett to LA in exchange for star edge Jared Verse, a first-rounder, and more. pic.twitter.com/sQkTsV7QLD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 1, 2026

"Bombshell: The Browns are finalizing a trade of Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett to the Rams in a shocker, sources tell me, Tom Pelissero and Adam Schefter.

Cleveland would send Garrett to LA in exchange for star edge Jared Verse, a first-rounder, and more."

Rams Break Up Former Seminoles Tandem

Florida Gators quarterback Max Brown (17) gets stopped by Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Jared Verse (5) and Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Braden Fiske (55) during first half action as Florida takes on Florida State at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 25, 2023. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

The move is an interesting one considering Los Angeles invested heavily in rebuilding its defensive front just two years ago, selecting both Verse and fellow former Florida State standout Braden Fiske in the 2024 NFL Draft. The duo quickly developed into one of the NFL's most disruptive young tandems, helping transform the Rams' pass rush.

However, adding another first-rounder in 2027 to sweeten the deal makes sense.

Over two seasons, Verse emerged as one of the league's best edge defenders, totaling 124 tackles, 12 sacks, 22 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, and 45 quarterback hits across 34 appearances. A blockbuster deal of this magnitude comes as a surprise because the trade will also separate Verse from Fiske for the first time since the pair helped anchor Florida State's defensive line during the Seminoles' ACC Championship season in 2023.

Just two years after helping lead FSU to an undefeated regular season and becoming a first-round pick, the former Seminole will look to continue building on his NFL career while helping Cleveland reshape its defensive identity. After quickly establishing himself as one of the NFL's premier young pass rushers, Verse now enters a new chapter with the expectations that come from a franchise-altering trade.

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